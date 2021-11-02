James Bay Distillers Releases Inner Harbour Scotch Whisky

Everett, Wash. — James Bay Distillers has announced the release of their Inner Harbour Scotch whisky, a blend of malt and grain whiskies with Highlands and Speyside notes, from their distillery at Paine Field in Everett, WA, about 20 miles north of Seattle.

This is a first for the Seattle area, for a local distillery to take on the task of identifying preferred suppliers and then blending and bottling a whisky which can legally be called “Scotch.” James Bay Distillers is authorized by the UK’s HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs) Office to blend and bottle their own Scotch whiskies. Inner Harbour Scotch Whisky is the first of three Scotch whiskies for which the distillery has been granted approval from HMRC.

Inner Harbour Scotch Whisky opens with a pleasant aroma, an initial sweetness and a silky mouthfeel, leading to notes of pear, butterscotch and salted-caramel in the mid-palate, and concluding with a lingering light smokey peat finish.

The founders’ prior work abroad persuaded them obtain UK permits while they were waiting for their US permits from the Tax and Trade Bureau. Company president, Ernest Troth, said, “The idea to obtain foreign (UK) permits was a natural progression for us, and we wanted the fun and challenge of creating our own series of Scotch whiskies. The ‘Inner Harbour’ name is our reflection on those moments when we are all at ease and comfortable with friends and family during challenging days and seasons. Our label’s blue and green colors are inspired by the blues in Puget Sound and summer skies, and greens of the Cascade Mountain and Olympic forests.”

Inner Harbour Scotch Whisky is currently available at the distillery and online from the distillery’s sales site, shipping to Alaska, Nevada, the District of Columbia and Washington State.

The company also sells its award-winning Galloping Goose Canadian whisky series, which includes a cognac- and a sherry-cask finish release, as well as 3 gins of their own distillation and aging. Their “Russian method” vodka, “Strait Up Killer Vodka,” was released following some six months studying Russian vodka-making patents and discussions with a high-end Russian vodka producer near Moscow. Their Italian-style Finocchietto was recently named among the “Best of the Northwest.”

All products are also available for wholesale and export purchase. Local to the distillery, the company sells and delivers through DoorDash.

For More Information:

https://jamesbay.distilleryspirits.com