Laws Whiskey House Announces Second Release Of Their Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey

DENVER, Colo. — Laws Whiskey House, the award-winning grain-to-glass distillery in Denver, announced the second release of its Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey. This limited seasonal release will be available in key markets across the country starting September 2021 for a suggested retail price of $74.99.

This release meets the high standards of the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, including using only the grain of a single harvest season, being made by one distiller at a single distillery, and being aged at least four years in a federal government-bonded warehouse. This whiskey is cut and bottled at 100 proof (50% abv).

The Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey is skillfully crafted using barley varieties that history nearly left behind. While commercial farmers found the heirloom varietal of two-row barley too low in yield, Wayne Cody of the Cody Family Farm and Colorado Malting Company found its unstripped flavor too valuable to let go. His intuition paid off, and today, Wayne and his sons continue to grow this barley for Laws Whiskey House in a field alongside Henry Road, the whiskey’s namesake.

The whiskey’s 100% heirloom malted barley mash bill features a combination of malted two-row barley and a Munich malt from the Cody Family Farm. In a departure from typical malt whiskey distilling techniques, the whiskey is cooked, fermented, and distilled on-grain. The atypical process imparts a signature nuttiness to the distillate, which is then accentuated with layered complexity from new 53-gallon, #3 char American white oak barrels filled in the summer of 2016. After five years of maturation, these eight barrels yielded just under 2,400 750ml bottles.

This distinctive whiskey has aromas of apple blossom, honey and toasted oats. The spirit finishes soft and bittersweet and the whiskey’s unique candy-like flavor boasts notes of green apple, sugar cookie, seagrass and sweet pipe tobacco.

The Laws’ philosophy of “no shortcuts” is applied to each batch of their whiskey, and the second iteration of their Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey is no different. Each batch is milled, cooked, fermented, distilled, and aged on-site, utilizing heirloom grains from family-owned Colorado farms. The practice of open air, on-grain fermentation captures the essence of Colorado’s terroir while the copper pot-column still produces a robust, grain-forward style of whiskey that is aged in 53-gallon charred oak barrels.

Al Laws, Founder, says “At Laws, we pride ourselves in seeking out the distinct flavors of each American mother grain in our whiskies. We believe that the soul of whiskey is comprised of the people who grow it, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. We’re excited to be on this journey of Laws’ commitment to creating exceptional Bottled-in-Bond Whiskey and we hope you enjoy this special whiskey as much as we do.”

Enjoy the Bonded Henry Road Malt neat or with just a drop of water.

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a whiskey driven, grain-to-glass distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is composed of the people who grow it, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. Using the traditional method of open-air, on grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high altitude grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels.

For More Information:

http://www.lawswhiskeyhouse.com/