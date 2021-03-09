Laws Whiskey House Releases Two New Bonded 2021 Expressions

DENVER, CO – Laws Whiskey House, the award-winning grain-to-glass distillery in Denver, has announces the 2021 releases of their Bonded Four Grain Bourbon and Bonded San Luis Valley Rye. The team at Laws Whiskey House has been focused on producing Bonded whiskey for many years now with Bonded whiskey forming a foundational part of the Laws story. The latest offerings in the brand’s Bottled-In-Bond whiskeys will be available in key markets across the country starting in March 2021 for a suggested retail price of $75.

The 2021 Bonded Releases

Laws Bonded 6yr Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Batch #4

What you can expect from Laws Batch #4 Bonded 6 Year Four Grain are the classic flavors of the four American mother grains melded into every Laws Four Grain Whiskey. Barrel influence is clearly front and center as are the distinctive layered complex grains flavors indicative of all Laws whiskeys.

It consists of 25 barrels hand-picked by our Barrel Manager, James Kunz, and Al Laws, the founder of Laws Whiskey House with the individual barrels spending an average age of 6 years, 7 months in a char #3 American white oak barrel

The nose is dominated by barrels notes: vanilla, cherry, apple, graham cracker, and a little clove. The taste evolves from the first sip to the last with honey, apple crumble, orange, black tea, marzipan, and cinnamon.

Distinguishing aspects of batch #4 stem from the pleasantly sweet and viscous mouth coating is followed by a long dry orange pith and oak chip finish.

Laws Bonded San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey – Batch #2

A fan favorite of many in the Laws Whiskey village, this is a distinctive, unapologetic rye whose grain flavors continue to dominate the finish even after 6 years in heavily charred barrels.

Expectations will be heightened as it is poured into your tasting glass. The aroma is instantly fruity, minty, and slightly smoky. A deeper draw brings caramel apple at the fair and honeysuckle. The first taste is a flavor explosion that calms down on the second approach

At 100 proof the bite is subdued, perhaps even the opposite: smooth and creamy

The second release of Bonded 6yr San Luis Valley Straight Rye was produced in the fall season of 2014 with an average age at harvest of 6 years, 1 month

Embracing Laws Whiskey House “No Shortcuts” philosophy and the importance of time in the whiskey-making process, they released their 4 Year Bonded Four Grain Bourbon in 2016 which was the first bonded bourbon in the state of Colorado as well as the first bonded Four Grain Bourbon in the country.

While beginning with 4-Year Bonded expressions that met the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, Laws’ journey as a distillery continues to progress, and with the age profile moving to 6 years for both the Bonded Bourbon and Rye expressions, raising the bar on their craft.

Al Laws, Founder, says, “We’re excited to be on this journey of Laws’ commitment to creating exceptional Bottled in Bond Whiskey, and it will continue to be a lead mark in the Laws Whiskey portfolio in years to come. We hope you enjoy these two special whiskeys as much as we do and we are grateful to everyone who joins us on our journey.”

