Limited Edition Cocalero Clásico And RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness Come To The U.S.

Newport Beach, Calif. — Just in time for the holidays, Cocalero Clásico, the premium South American-inspired botanical spirit, announces the release of a limited edition bottling in collaboration with RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, the popular Netflix anime series. The series takes place in the universe based on the wildly popular Resident Evil game franchise and was created by Capcom with TMS Entertainment handling the production. The collector’s edition bottle is limited to just 1,000 cases and will be sold exclusively on shopcocalero.com.

“How better to salute two such iconic brands than coming together to create the ultimate collectors’ item?” remarked John Ralph, CEO of Intrepid Spirits and Cocalero founder. “Plus, the November release date is perfect timing for those about to shop for gifts this season; we are anticipating a huge holiday demand for this limited edition Cocalero bottling.”

Since its international release in 2013, Cocalero has experienced unprecedented growth in the U.S. and abroad, selling hundreds of thousands of cases and becoming the most successful launch of an imported liqueur in Japan in the last 20 years. This accomplishment led to the initial Japanese collaboration between Cocalero Clásico and Resident Evil earlier this year (Resident Evil is known as “Biohazard” in Japan.) The release celebrates RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, a Netflix special series made to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil which first released in 1996.

The limited edition Cocalero / RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness bottles are 750mL, 29% ABV, and will retail on shopcocalero.com for $34.99 beginning November 2021. To be notified of when the bottles officially go on sale, join the waitlist at shopcocalero.com/cocalero-x-resident-evil/.

About Cocalero

Cocalero is a family of premium botanical spirits inspired by the flavors and culture of South America. The portfolio consists of Cocalero Clásico and Cocalero Negro, with Cocalero De Altura coming soon. Each spirit is distilled with natural botanicals to its own proprietary recipe. Since its launch in 2013, Cocalero Clásico has grown to become one of the hottest spirit brands in Asia. Cocalero Negro is the newest addition to the current Cocalero family, released in 2021. Cocalero is part of the Intrepid Spirits portfolio intrepid-spirits.com. For more information, visit shopcocalero.com and connect with Cocalero on Instagram.

About Resident Evil

The first Resident Evil game was released in 1996. Skillfully capturing the fear of trying to find weapons and items amidst a hopeless situation, this famous series gave rise to the entirely new gaming genre of “survival horror.” The series has spawned over 140 different titles on consoles, phone apps, and more to become one of Capcom’s most popular brands. With a huge fanbase around the world, more than 100 million total copies from the game series have shipped worldwide. Now in its 25th anniversary year in 2021, the eighth mainline entry in the best-selling series, Resident Evil Village, recently released on May 7.

About Capcom

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at capcom.com or capcom-unity.com.

About TMS Entertainment

TMS Entertainment Co., Ltd. (better known as TMS), is one of the largest anime studios in Japan. With strong focus on anime production, licensing, and distribution businesses, TMS boasts a library of over 12,000 episodes across a total of 420 titles that include much-loved anime titles such as LUPIN THE 3rd, Dr. STONE, and MEGALOBOX. For more information, visit tmsanime.com

For More Information:

https://shopcocalero.com/