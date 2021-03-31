Los Magos Sotol Launches in the U.S., Bringing New Life to Indigenous Mexican Spirit

Mexican born spirits brand, Los Magos, has announced the U.S. launch of their award-winning Sotol, an indigenous Mexican spirit made from the wild harvested Sotol plant. Known as the hidden gem of the Chihuahuan desert, Sotol is the flavorful ingredient that has been enjoyed for centuries but has never been truly and properly brought to the masses, until now. Born from the eagerness to honor and share the magic of Sotol, Mexican natives and Los Magos Founders Eduardo Almanza and Juan Pablo Carvajal, set out to disrupt the spirits industry with an experience that is good for the soul, land, and the community.

“We set out on a mission to explore the natural beauty of the desert and to find the original Sotol makers in the region, paying homage to this centuries old spirit,” says Co-Founder and Chief Production Officer, Juan Pablo Caravjal. “Sotol is more than just a beverage but a journey of flavors making its way from the fruitful deserts of Mexico to any and everyone who wishes to try this spirit, allowing them to enjoy an artisanal, high quality cocktail.”

Los Magos’ proprietary recipe was a three-year process resulting in a partnership with the Jaquez Family Distillery. Don Celso founded the Jaquez Family Distillery in Janos, Mexico after having learned the trade from Don Cuco, his great grandfather. Honoring six generations of craftsmanship, its unique distillation method dates back over 120 years when master distiller Don Cuco founded a distillery in the mountains of Ciudad Madera. It is his legacy that is the foundation of these new formulations that has revolutionized sotol into a modern spirit. The distinctive Los Magos Sotol recipe is based on the idea of a spirit that is “soft” on the palate while still showcasing the great variety of flavors the spirit has to offer. The beauty of the flavors is steeped in tradition while at the same time offers a new flavor profile for a modern audience as the only triple distilled sotol produced. The less pronounced alcohol on the nose allows the full expression of the spirit’s terroir to shine through. Los Magos achieves superior quality, flexibility and approachability whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks or as part of a craft cocktail.

In addition to the desire to share this undeniably delicious spirit, the brand’s main focus lies in the steadfast belief that respect for the land and community should come first. Los Magos has and will continue to work with sustainably responsible ranches and partners in order to keep the Sotol ecosystem healthy and safe from over exploitation. Furthermore, the company is in the process of establishing the Los Magos Foundation which will invest in the people and community that create Los Magos’ Sotol to continue to pave the way so that future generations see the potential in the creation of this age-old craft.

The brand will come to market with their Los Magos Blanco Sotol with plans to expand their offerings throughout 2021 and beyond. Los Magos Blanco Sotol is now available on LosMagosSotol.com for $55 and in select retailers across the nation.

About Los Magos Spirits International:

Los Magos Sotol was originally conceived in 2014 by native Chihuahuans who saw an opportunity to share a centuries-old tradition through a modern artisanal approach made for a contemporary audience. Sotol has a storied place in Northern Mexican culture and more recently, has gained the attention of mixologists and craft spirits enthusiasts worldwide. Los Magos Sotol offers bright and complex notes reminiscent of its birthplace, the Chihuahuan desert. The name Los Magos translates to ‘The Magicians’ and is meant to inspire the next generation of Mexican spirit lovers to gather, share memories with friends and develop new ones filled with adventure and magic.?Los Magos Spirits International (LMSI) was established in 2020 to lead the global brand expansion of Los Magos Sotol. LMSI is intent on transforming the craft spirits industry through bold leadership, innovation, and vision with Los Magos’ proprietary formulation for triple distilled sotol and its groundbreaking efforts in sustainability and social impact. As a small brand whose singular desire is to share this magic with the world, LMSI is committed to unparalleled quality and taste and will never sacrifice the traditions of their storied process.

For More Information:

https://losmagossotol.com/