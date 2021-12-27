Luxury Tequila Brand PaQui Announces ‘Celebrity Spokesperson Reeducation Program’

Recently, the FTC sent letters to 700 companies alerting them that they are at risk for penalties and offenses due to “deceptive or unfair conduct around endorsements and testimonials.” At the very least, it raises the question: Are celebrity spokespersons really in a position to properly inform consumers about the nature of top-shelf, exceptional, luxury tequilas on the market?

When it comes to the spirits industry, there is no shortage of celebrity endorsement deals. George Clooney made a big splash for Casamigos in the tequila category. It’s also true that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson entered the category and witnessed some success with Teremana Tequila Blanco. Even the Backstreet Boys (yes, it’s a thing) announced at some point that they, too, were going to set their sights on building a tequila empire.

John Chappell, CEO of PaQuí Tequila, says: “Stick to Your Day Jobs!”

For the makers of PaQuí Tequila, a luxury tequila that refuses to sell out with celebrity endorsements, it was just too much when Reality TV star Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand revealed plans to roll out internationally within the first half of 2022. John Chappell, CEO of Tequila Holdings, finally decided he couldn’t hold his tongue any longer: “Enough is enough,” he said. “I’m not sure how much time these celebrities spend researching what it takes to create a truly exceptional tequila — but it’s safe to say they likely spend more time reading scripts and mingling with co-stars than figuring out how to make a smooth, flavorful tequila,” said Chappell.

In August, a spirits writer raised these very questions: “Luckily, I kid you not, there’s an app, GrapeStars, specifically designed to help consumers identify any and all celebrity alcohols on the market. The question many people would rather know the answer to, however, is: Are any of these any good?”

To prevent celebrity-driven misinformation with tequila drinkers worldwide, the team behind PaQuí Tequila is announcing its new “Celebrity Spokesperson Re-Education Program” to help celebrity spokespersons understand the process required to concoct a genuinely high-quality tequila: “We want to educate tequila enthusiasts and occasional drinkers alike, and that starts with educating celebrities who represent the category to millions of consumers,” said Chappell. “It is currently open to celebrities only, at no charge, because we think these Hollywood big shots need our attention immediately.” To sign up, please submit an enrollment request to Darren Shuster at darren@popculturepr.com.

“Our invitation goes out to any and all celebrity spokespersons in the tequila market to enroll in our curriculum as soon as possible,” said Chappell. “It begins with a 10- brand blind taste test, a lecture on the tequila making process from Jalisco-based Master Distillers, a facility tour, recommended reading, and a primer on Aztec culture and traditions to provide a more nuanced understanding of tequila and its history.”

Chappell is on a mission: “PaQuí’s Tequila is the smoothest, most flavorful luxury tequila you’ll ever taste, and no celebrity in the world can convince you otherwise,” he said. “We’ve created a ‘No Bite – No Burn’ tequila for the first time. And we believe that you shouldn’t have to suffer to drink tequila, so we removed the impurities that make other tequilas burn.” Chappell collaborated with two international tequila experts to make PaQuí; learn about Javier Martinez and Master Distiller Gilberto Jasso here: https://youtu.be/UXmfbjybCdc

“I think big-name actors earn their place in Hollywood blockbusters, and they have the right to endorse and promote any brand they choose,” said Chappell. “But any discussion about tequila requires true specialized knowledge and experience.”

What makes PaQuí so unique?

Made with 100% blue Weber agave, PaQuí originates from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The master distiller selects perfectly ripe agaves at a high sugar level of 25-26 Brix and steams them in a stainless steel autoclave to release complex aromas and flavors. PaQuí is made to be exceedingly smooth by selective distillation — tasty and not harsh. The process removes what gives other Tequila a “burn and bite,” leaving PaQuí with the most flavor and aroma on the market.

About Paquí Tequila

PaQuí Tequila is currently distributed in 12 states (CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, IL, FL, MD, NY, SC, TN, TX) and sold online in 43 states. PaQuí Silvera is $49.99 SRP, PaQuí Reposado is $54.99 SRP and PaQuí Añejo is $64.99 SRP. PaQuí Tequilas are 100% blue weber agave, produced in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

PaQuí Silvera Tequila received a 96-point review from Tasting Panel and a 94-point review from Wine Enthusiast, outscoring top tequila brands including Patron, Don Julio, Casamigos, and Herradura. PaQuí Silvera also received a Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco International Spirits Competition, and PaQuí Reposado received a 93-point review from Wine Enthusiast. PaQuí is part of the portfolio of Tequila Holdings, Inc., an independent spirits company founded by career alcohol beverage executive John Chappell in New York. The company launched PaQuí nationally in 2020 and Lejana Y Sola mezcal in 2021. Follow on social media @paquitequila and @lejanaysolamezcal.

