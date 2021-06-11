Maker’s Mark And Experience Harlem Hosts Juneteenth SHOP & SIP

New York, NY — Experience Harlem will kick off their 15th Anniversary with a special summer Juneteenth edition of their successful event series, SHOP & SIP HARLEM highlighting Harlem’s Black-owned businesses with a weekend filled with supporting restaurants and retailers across Harlem. SHOP & SIP – Juneteenth celebrates the roots of the now-observed holiday in New York state; Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

“Harlem has long been recognized as the Black capital of the world, there’s no better way to celebrate Juneteenth weekend, kick off summer and the reopening of New York than to discover Harlem’s scores of Black entrepreneurs, small businesses, artists and artisans,” says Angie Hancock, Founder, Experience Harlem.

“We know it’s been such challenging times….by supporting the SHOP HARLEM campaign, we hope we can make this summer a little more remarkable”, said Liz Osei, On Channel Brand Manager, Beam Global Spirits (home to Maker’s Mark) about sponsoring SHOP & SIP HARLEM.

SHOP & SIP – Juneteenth festivities kick-off with cocktails and conversations at Ristorante Settepani on June 18th. The kick-off will celebrate all the participants and is co-hosted by Harlem Commonwealth Council honoring their 55th year of providing economic and entrepreneurial services to Harlem, Upper Manhattan and South Bronx.

Experience Harlem will also launch the 2021 guide to Black Harlem with a curated a list of Black-owned Harlem retail and restaurants to welcome shoppers to socially distant shops on Friday, June 18th until Sunday, June 20th at a participating retailer, and receive a ticket to present to a participating restaurant to sip a complimentary Maker’s Mark cocktail.

Participating restaurants:

67 Orange

Chocolat

Cove

Harlem Hookah

Melba’s

Ponty Bistro

Renaissance Harlem

Settepani

Participating retailers:

Home to Harlem Pop Up

Make My Cake Bakehouse & Coffee Shop

NiLu

Sudsy Water

The Brownstone

Wines by Mozel

*To receive a Maker’s Mark complimentary cocktail must make a purchase from a participating shop to receive a ticket that may be redeemed at a participating restaurant. Applies to purchases made 06/18/21 – 06/20/21. Promotion ends 06/20/21. Must be 21 years or older to participate. Food purchase must accompany complimentary Maker’s Mark cocktail.

About Experience Harlem

The award-winning marketing solutions company launched by President & Founder Angie Hancock in 2006 to connect consumers with upper Manhattan’s best shopping, dining, arts & culture institutions through an annual highlighting the best of Harlem, website and blog and app. Experience Harlem has received media coverage from 1010 WINS, Eater, Fox 5, PIX 11, NY1, New York Amsterdam News, The New York Times, and other media outlets.

To speak with Angie Hancock of Experience Harlem about the challenges of Black-owned businesses in Harlem or get a sneak peek of SHOP HARLEM – SHOP & SIP – JUNETEENTH festivities please contact: Kim Wilson Marshall, Wilson Marshall PR + Events, prdirector@wilsonmarshallpr.com or 646.721.4375

For More Information:

http://www.experienceharlem.com