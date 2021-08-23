Mangia Brothers Introduces Long Island-Inspired Canned Cocktail: Cranberry Lemonade

Long Island, N.Y. — FLOCKTAILS first flavor, “Cranberry Lemonade” was inspired by the Mangia brother’s favorite summertime drink the Zippy Cooler, a classic Fire Island drink. Each summer the 3 brothers would go to Ocean Beach and drink their favorite drink. When the pandemic hit and the brothers couldn’t really go anywhere, the one thing the craved was a Zippy and that is how this whole process started.

“Getting the formulation to perfection was our main goal and after that, we knew this would be a hit” – Nick Mangia. The whole process start to finish took about a year, due to many delays in the industry. The unique flavor and packaging is were Flocktails really stands out in a saturated market.

Nick also added “we are currently in the process of trying to find a bigger distributor to get our product into the hands of everyone across the country.”

Flocktails is a fun, energetic brand focused on a bar tender quality drink in can, ready to enjoy whenever, wherever.

