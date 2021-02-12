Marble Distilling Co. Expands Sustainability Efforts With Chris Davenport Partnership, Net Zero By 2022 And New Virtual Retail Store

CARBONDALE, Colo. – The leading sustainable distillery, Marble Distilling Co. (MDC) announced today a new partnership with Chris Davenport, two-time world champion skier, entrepreneur, and environmental activist. This partnership also launches MDC’s goal of production facilities at net-zero by 2022 and the launch of their highly anticipated e-commerce website.

A natural progression for MDC, the partnership with Davenport formed as both parties share a passion for true craft, quality, and sustainability. MDC recognizes that environmental sustainability contributes to value creation, reputation, and success. “Marble is humbled and honored to have Chris Davenport as a true partner alongside the Marble Distilling Company,” said Marble Founder & Head Distiller, Connie Baker. “Our brands align in so many ways, but first and foremost in our determination to move the needle in terms of sustainability. In fact, where Davenport has helped raise the bar to do something bold for sustainability, he inspired us to take our own aspirations and commit. Marble has risen to the occasion and commits to Net Zero by 2022.”

Chris Davenport remarks on the newly forged partnership: “I don’t just make critical decisions in the mountains; when it comes to what brands and people I support and partner with, I make critical decisions, too. Which is why when it comes to how I apres ski, I choose Marble Distilling Co. spirits. Their commitment to sustainable business practices — using far less water than most spirit brands and becoming Net Zero Electricity by 2022 — are super important to me, and to our local environment here in the Roaring Fork Valley. This is something they understand as a local company and as a steward of our unique surroundings.”

To achieve net zero, Marble Distilling Co. will add to their solar array and plans to be completely solar powered by 2022. MDC is a zero-waste distillery using innovative, first-of-its-kind sustainable processes to make award-winning, hand-crafted, premium spirits. MDC’s 7,000 sq. foot facility, located in Carbondale, CO, includes five luxury hotel rooms, a tasting room, a barrel club. The manufacturing/distilling facility uses less energy than a 2000 sq. foot home. A true leader for the community, MDC encourages the craft industry to change distilling methods and processes for the health of the planet.

Marble Distilling Co. also unveils its new e-commerce website today onwww.shopmarblespirits.com. The new e-commerce site allows for shoppers to enjoy all of MDC’s small batch spirits including Marble Vodka, Moonlight EXpresso, Moonlight Reserve, Gingercello, Gingercello Reserve & Hoover’s Revenge Whiskies, including Hoover’s four grain Bourbon, a three grain Rye, a unique triticale and malted barley Fightin’ Whiskey, and an in house five grain American Whiskey.

Marble Distilling Co. has received over 40 Spirit Awards from around the world, including the coveted and venerable San Francisco International Spirits Gold Medal Award. MDC also received the highest award, a Master’s Medal, for Green Initiatives from the Global Distillery Masters Competition. Marble Distilling Co. is a certified Green Business by Green America and was also awarded the Exceptional Implementation of Sustainable Technologies award from the U.S. Green Building Council of Colorado. Additional awards and recognition include:

Green Hotelier Award Winner

Engineering Excellence Award: Sustainable Distillery Operations

Certified Green Business

Green America

Exceptional Implementation of Sustainable Technologies/US Green Building Council of Colorado

Sierra Club Honoree

About Marble Distilling Co. and The Distillery Inn

Located in the heart of Carbondale, Colorado – the Colorado Creative District, Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn is a wife and husband run and owned craft spirits distillery, tasting room and luxury inn. A 2nd Tasting Room, Marble Bar Aspen, is located in downtown Aspen, Co. The only distillery in the world to use the world-famous marble stone as a filtering agent, MDC currently offers the following spirits – Marble Vodka, Moonlight EXpresso, Moonlight Reserve, Gingercello, Gingercello Reserve & Hoover’s Revenge Whiskies, including Hoover’s 4 grain Bourbon, a 3 grain Rye, a unique triticale and malted barley Fightin’ Whiskey, and an in house 5 grain American Whiskey. The Distillery Inn is the first and only inn in the world to be housed within an operational distillery, guests can “sleep with the stills.” The Distillery Inn offers luxury accommodation, with five sophisticated, contemporary rooms. marbledistilling.com

About Chris Davenport

Professional big-mountain/extreme skier and mountaineer Chris Davenport is a long-time local of Aspen, Colorado with over 25 years experience in the industry. His accomplishments range from World Extreme Skiing Champion to summiting and skiing Mount Everest. He has climbed and skied all 54 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado as well as the 100 highest peaks in the state. Outside of the mountains, Chris is the author of Ski the 14ers and 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America and is an announcer for Olympic and World Cup ski racing. Chris was inducted into the United States Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2014 and the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame in 2017. Advocacy is also very important to Chris. He is a passionate supporter of the environment and creating accessibility to skiing and is deeply involved in Protect Our Winters and the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club. Most recently, Chris has been guiding fellow skiers around the Aspen Snowmass mountains and would love to connect with those looking for a special Aspen skiing experience.chrisdavenport.com Follow @steepskiing on IG, twitter, and @chrisdavenport on Facebook.

For More Information:

