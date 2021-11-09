Mezcal Campante Partners With Aranda Honest Chocolate

OAXACA, MEXICO — Chocolate has been a vital component of Mexican cuisine, the daily diet, and rituals since the time of the Olmecs in ancient Mesoamerica when it was fermented into beverages. It is this history that underlies the partnership of Mezcal Campante with Aranda Honest Chocolate, an artisanal maker of vegan, dairy-free, Fair-Trade chocolate.

“Our commitment to honoring the artists and artisans of Mexico is a thread that runs through all of our partnerships as we bring their finely honed craft – most passed down from generation to generation – to the attention of consumers in the United States,” says José Luis Bustamante, partner, Mezcal Campante.

Aranda Honest Chocolate has developed a series of chocolate bars – Sea Salt, Orange Peel and Mezcal Ganache – to complement the flavors and aromas of Mezcal Campante, creating an extraordinary sensation that wakes up the mouth and arouses the nose when tasted together.

Aranda uses Cacao Fino de Aroma y Cacao de Origen, noting that just 8% of the chocolate in the world carries this denomination. The chocolate is certified Fair Trade, and each bar is handmade, dairy-free, and does not contain preservatives or artificial sweeteners. This is a superb partner for Mezcal Campante which is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Pairing Notes from Marcela Rodriguez Blackaller, founder/owner of Aranda Honest Chocolate:

Salt accentuates flavors, giving more character to the chocolate in our Sea Salt Chocolate Bar while expanding the depth of character inherent in Mezcal Campante.

A classic combination, the citrus notes of our Orange Peel & Chocolate Bar enliven the gentle citrus notes of Mezcal Campante.

The mineral notes of the terroir found in our Chocolate Ganache Bars, which are infused with Mezcal Campante, softly accentuate the herbal tones of Mezcal Campante including rosemary, eucalyptus, mint, and lavender.

Our dark chocolate of 70% Cacao has depth, smoothness and personality while being “friendly” and does not overpower the taste of Mezcal Campante creating a complement of notes for all the senses.

“I paired the Sea Salt, Orange Peel and Ganache Chocolate Bars with Mezcal Campante because they look back to the beginning of time in Mexico and create an image in my mind of the perfect late afternoon, enjoying a pleasurable drink of Mezcal Campante paired with our chocolate bars,” says Rodriguez Blackaller.

“Aranda was born from my passion to create healthy gourmet chocolate that inspires people to fall in love with our bars from beauty of the packaging to sensation and joy of the very first bite,” continues Rodriguez Blackaller.

“We select our ingredients with health and wellness in mind as we create unique flavors that are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and amino acids,” continues Rodriguez Blackaller.

Currently available exclusively in the U.S. through Mezcal Campante and Aranda’s websites, the Sea Salt, Orange Peel and Mezcal Ganache chocolate bars are approximately 3 x 5 inches and weigh 3.7 ounces and retail at $7.99 each.

For More Information:

https://mezcalcampante.com