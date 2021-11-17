Minority-Owned Hall of Fame Vodka Announces Partnership With Republic National Distributing Company In Two New Strategic Markets

Bardstown, Ky. — Minority-owned Hall Of Fame Vodka, the award-winning over-proof premium Vodka, is proud to announce a new and exciting strategic partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the nation’s second-largest distributor of fine wine & spirits with a presence in 37 states and the District of Columbia. With this new partnership, just in time for holiday parties and gift-giving, RNDC will immediately begin distributing Hall Of Fame Premium Vodka across two huge sports markets: Texas and Colorado, with more markets and online sales to follow in 2022.

“As the first American Indian family-owned liquor brand (BIPOC) to launch in the US (Founded in 2017 in Arizona), Hall Of Fame has focused on sports fans (MLB and Baseball are immediate products) with a brand and product never seen in the liquor industry. Hall Of Fame has disrupted how a sports brand is built for a specialized fan base by utilizing trademarks, patents for bottle design, and a proprietary Vodka recipe.

Hall of Fame offers a premium vodka perfect for a top shelf Moscow mule, smooth enough to drink on the rocks and offers the ultimate classic Vodka Martini all at a price point not seen by this quality of a product at a suggested retail price all baseball fans can enjoy daily of just $19.99 in most markets.

Hall Of Fame’s strategy is to double its global business every two years and are working diligently towards that objective by choosing states that have large professional sports franchises across all professional leagues, MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLS, and NHL” said Jerry “Bubba” Draper, Founder Hall Of Fame Spirits. To this end, Hall Of Fame is pursuing a US route-to-market strategy that relies on having the right strategic partners in each market that can deliver our ambitious growth targets while not losing sight of the Hall Of Fame brand goal. Hall Of Fame is a brand built by sports fans for sports fans. After careful consideration, vetting of multiple partners, and ongoing evaluations, Hall Of Fame Vodka is pleased to announce its new long-term partnership with Republic National of Colorado and Texas. Hall Of Fame Vodka is focused on making these markets the foundation of the brand moving forward and believe RNDC is best suited to fulfill the Hall Of Fame Vodka customer-first strategy, and it looks forward to the growth the RNDC partnership will bring.”

“The opportunity for a 100% minority-owned (BIPOC) craft brand to partner with such a dynamic wholesaler shows the strength of the Hall Of Fame brand, packaging, and the world class Vodka as well as the diversity initiatives RNDC has pushed forward in 2021. We are excited to partner with a distribution company in RNDC that was named “2021 Bev Industry WHOLESALER OF THE YEAR”. “Sports and Vodka lovers ask us daily when we will be in their markets, and we are truly excited to be able to bring our award-winning brand, bottle, and juice, to fellow passionate sports enthusiasts in Texas and Colorado as we continue to strategically expand our brand’s national presence, with only the right partners,” said Bubba.

About Hall Of Fame Vodka

Hall Of Fame Spirits is the oldest American Indian family-owned Lifestyle Liquor brand in the US. They have created an American-made hand-crafted award-winning, premium ingredients, gluten/sugar, and additive-free Vodka. A grand slam: A martini quality vodka, an iconic unforgettable trademarked brand along with a one-of-a-kind patented bottle design in conjunction with the world-renowned artist – Rene Garcia Jr. They have created a company second to none, and one that truly honors the love of spirits, sport, and our heritage. They hope their customers have many opportunities to enjoy Hall Of Fame Spirits, in honor of the same reasons they founded their company. To learn more visit Hall OF FAME VODKA ONLINE

For More Information:

