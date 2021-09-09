Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky And Joel McHale Team Up For New Campaign

NEW YORK, N.Y. — It’s T-minus one month until cuffing season, so first dates are back on the priority list. Unfortunately, most daters prioritize being “impressive” over genuine, and end up coming off a little contrived and pompous as a result. Monkey Shoulder might be an award-winning Scotch whisky, but they don’t “do” pompous.

Monkey Shoulder reinvigorated Scotch whisky by defying the notion that Scotch can only be enjoyed by rich, old men wearing ascots at a members only club while smoking their pipes and petting a sheep dog. In the same way the brand is helping to make Scotch whisky less stuffy, Monkey Shoulder is lending a hand to singles alongside a man whose disarming brand of humor can convince even the most elitist among us to let loose and laugh at themselves.

Monkey Shoulder has teamed up with actor, comedian and host Joel McHale to Stick it to Stuck Up first dates, giving drinkers the chance to make a lasting impression with their potential S.O. by dropping the pretense and not taking things SO seriously… and by having Joel, himself, shake up their next first date night.

Joel took his monkey business to the streets of New York, storming some of the city’s more cliched, try-hard date spots to convince a swooning couple to take a walk on the wild side with Monkey Shoulder. Check out the action here: youtube.com/watch?v=GjNPSLUfuzM

“There’s nothing worse on a first date than someone trying too hard – thinking they’ll impress someone they met on a dating app by dragging them to a four-hour German opera,” said McHale.

“A first date should be about forging a real, honest connection – kind of like the connection I have with my new friends at Monkey Shoulder. They give me whisky and in return, I give them pull quotes for press releases. But together, we also want to bring this idea of honesty and spontaneity to first dates. And I’m willing to lead by example – by inviting myself along on your next date night to make it as fun and unpredictable as possible. I have some ideas I’ve been told are ‘bold,’ ‘wild,’ and ‘potentially unlawful’ (kidding of course…). It’s gonna be great!”

For singles in need of a first date overhaul, Monkey Shoulder and Joel McHale are serving up a first date that takes pretense out at the knees: a roast… and a roast. For the chance to have Joel and Monkey Shoulder crash your first date via a home-cooked meal with a twist, head to monkeyshoulder.com/joelmchale and tell us about the most stuck up date you’ve ever been subjected to.

“In the very traditional and sometimes stuffy world of Scotch whisky, Monkey Shoulder encourages you to loosen things up a bit – break precedent; throw ice in it, mix it, make a piña colada – basically stop being so precious and just enjoy good whisky in the way that makes you happy,” said Michael Giardina, Brand Director, Monkey Shoulder. “Now we’ve partnered with Joel McHale to bring that same outlook to dating. In a world where people often embellish to impress, we are encouraging people to drop the pretense, be their original selves, relax and have fun. Honestly, you don’t even need to thank us if you get a second date…just bring us to the wedding.”

ABOUT MONKEY SHOULDER

With an eye-catching bottle, intriguing name and a playful attitude, Monkey Shoulder has created a stir as the Scotch that leaps out from the whisky crowd. A 100 percent blended malt whisky, this top-notch quality Scotch is made from a selection of Speyside single malts married to create an exceptional flavor. Refreshingly approachable and tailor made for mixing, Monkey Shoulder’s commitment to the unconventional is bringing great Scotch to a new generation. Monkey Shoulder is an 86 proof (43% ABV) Scotch Whisky. Imported by William Grant & Sons Inc. New York, NY.

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 13 times over the past 14 years, including the most recent award in 2020.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit williamgrantusa.com.

