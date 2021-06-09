Multiple Award-Winning Anteel Tequila To Release Tarocco Blood Orange Blanco Tequila

DETROIT, MI. – Multiple Award-Winning, premium tequila brand Anteel Tequila slated to release another expression on the market that may just be the first of its kind!

Anteel Tequila, winner of 25 awards and accolades since entering the spirits world in 2018 is releasing a Blood Orange Blanco Tequila just in time for Summer with availability beginning on July 1, 2021.

Anteel Blood Orange Blanco Tequila is a 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila infused with all-natural flavorings from Tarocco Blood Oranges grown in Sicily, Italy. Finding the right blood orange flavor to use was no easy feat as there are dozens of varieties, all with a different flavor profile. Tarocco Blood Oranges are regarded as the sweetest of all the blood orange varieties and have a balanced flavor with tangy notes to match their natural sweetness. It took Nayana, Co-Founder and COO of Anteel Tequila, nearly a year to find the perfect all-natural flavoring for their next expression.

Anteel Blood Orange Blanco Tequila is extremely smooth with aromas of blood orange and orange zest on the nose. Sweet cooked agave lead on the taste profile which is rapidly followed by the sweet and tangy flavor of Tarocco blood oranges. Light, clean and refreshing, Anteel Blood Orange Blanco Tequila can be sipped neat or chilled and is fantastic in a variety of cocktails including a Blood Orange Margarita or Paloma.

Anteel Blood Orange Blanco Tequila will be the fourth expression in the already impressive portfolio that includes the world’s only Coconut Lime Blanco Tequila, Anteel Reposado Tequila which is aged in Tennessee whiskey barrels and Anteel Blanco. In a little over 2 years Anteel Tequila has won 21 International Awards and Accolades, including 2 Consumer Choice Awards and an Innovation Award for the Coconut Lime Blanco. Anteel Tequila is now distributed in 8 states and available for online ordering nationwide.

Anteel Tequila has been featured in Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Wine Enthusiast, Maxim, Beverage Industry, Bar Business, AskMen, Cuisine Noir, Tasting Panel, Thrillist, Yahoo News and many more. Founders Don and Nayana Ferguson have appeared over 40 times on Michigan and National television and radio stations sharing their story of love for one another and for tequila.

Nayana, Co-Founder and COO is the very first black woman in the world to own a tequila brand, receiving national attention for being a pioneer in the spirits industry as well as being a 15-year pancreatic cancer survivor and 8-year breast cancer survivor. Nayana has recently been tapped to be a National Advocate for PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) starring in a national commercial as well as virtually speaking in Washington D.C. for Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Day.

Don, Co-Founder and CEO, was a successful V.P. for one of the largest financial institutions in America. After 11 years in the Corporate World, Don left the company and took a chance to turn a dream into reality. After months of discussions, Don and Nayana began to build a tequila brand from the ground up, without any previous knowledge or insight in the spirits industry.

https://teeqspirits.com/