Mythology Releases Limited Edition Foragers Botanical Gin With Denver Botanic Gardens

Mythology Distillery releases annual Foragers Botanical Gin, a highly sought-after, small-batch, limited-edition gin, distilled from botanicals harvested from Denver Botanic Gardens. Winner of the Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, The Foragers Botanical Gin will be available starting June 1st with part of the proceeds donated back to The Gardens.

Working together with Denver Botanic Gardens, Mythology has crafted this truly unique to Colorado gin using chamomile, lemon verbena, and elder flowers harvested at The Gardens. A dry gin with lemon zest, soft juniper, and fresh-cut flowers on the nose transition to chamomile tea, fresh pine, pink peppercorn spice, and lemon rind on the palate. Finishing with flower petals and orange blossom water. Last year’s release sold out of 500 cases and the team anticipates it will sell out quicker this year based on the expanded awareness surrounding the release.

“Our partnership with Denver Botanic Gardens started through a conversation with Blake Burger who has been a horticulturist at the Gardens for more than a decade. We’re excited to see this community collaboration have such a loyal following among gin drinkers and the Denver community alike, and look forward to its release as it’s requested daily from accounts and customers,” said Scott Yeates, Founder, and President of Mythology Distillery. “We are so excited to bring Foragers Botanical Gin back this year, and are honored The Foragers won a Double Gold at one of the most prestigious awards in the world”

Since 2018 Mythology has been named Colorado’s Top Distillery consecutively, and its whiskey, gin, and vodka have won more than 60 domestic and international awards. Mythology Distillery’s whiskey, gin, and vodka are handcrafted in small batches in Denver, Colorado, for people who seek premium whiskey and gin.

Mythology donates part of the proceeds from each bottle sold to Denver Botanic Gardens. Foragers Botanical Gin will be offered for a limited time starting June 1st at liquor stores listed on the Mythology Foragers Gin website.

