Novo Fogo Introduces RTD Cocktail Based On Barrel-Aged Cachaça

SEATTLE, Wash. – Novo Fogo Cachaça announced the release of its first aged-cachaça based canned cocktail, solidifying its trendsetting vision begun in 2017 with the launch of the Sparkling Caipirinha RTD line. The new Brazilian Old Fashioned Highball is composed of Novo Fogo Chameleon cachaça (aged one-year), vanilla syrup, orange and aromatic bitters, and is lengthened with water and then carbonated, in the style of a highball. Just as the original caipirinha RTDs help promote silver cachaça into new sales channels, this new expression seeks to support the growth of barrel-aged cachaça into mass retail.

The new drink intersects classic cocktails from both sides of the equator. The tropical adaptation of the world’s most popular cocktail serves as a bridge between rum and whiskey drinkers and is designed to appeal to all genders. The addition of carbonation defies seasonality, and the flavor profile combines floral and rugged oaky notes. It may be served straight from the can (chilled) or over ice in a glass.

“We designed this canned cocktail as a dichotomy mediator for the spirits industry, a very relevant metaphor for today’s world of perceived divisions,” says Novo Fogo’s CEO, Dragos Axinte. “In a world that is increasingly shedding labels, this drink transcends categories, appeals to broader audiences, and represents Novo Fogo’s double heritage: South and North America. It makes a statement that Novo Fogo stands for unity.”

Novo Fogo is an exceptional, award-winning Brazilian cachaça producer that handcrafts its spirits in small batches at a zero-waste distillery at the edge of the Atlantic Forest in Brazil’s southern state of Paraná. Crafted by Master Distiller Dr. Agenor Maccari, Jr., one of Brazil’s foremost agronomists, distillers and barrel-aging experts, the one-year aged Chameleon cachaça serves as the base spirit in the Brazilian Old Fashioned Highball.

“American oak merits every global distiller’s attention, due to its rich flavors, ideal porosity, and sustainable sources,” says Dr. Maccari. “It’s no wonder that it’s also Brazil’s prevalent cachaça barrel source. American oak and Brazilian sugarcane make an amazing partnership.”

TASTING NOTES:

Color: Pale rose, with bubbles migrating throughout the liquid.

Aroma: Dominated by the scent of Novo Fogo’s Brazilian adegas, the underground rooms where the organic sugarcane cachaça is aged in oak barrels that once held bourbon in Kentucky.

Palate: Bittersweet orange, the green but elegant pods of vanilla orchids, and the dry minerality of Parana´’s red dirt.

Finish: Cinnamon bark and sun-worn leather.

The Brazilian Old Fashioned Highball cans are distributed nationally by Novo Fogo’s distribution partner, 375 Park Avenue Spirits, a division of the Sazerac Company. The RTD cocktails present at 9% ABV and contain 145 calories and 12 grams of carbohydrates. The cocktail is served in 200ml cans at a higher alcohol content than most RTDs for a presentation closer to the original Old Fashioned identity. They are available nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 200ml can and $11.99 for a four-pack.

ABOUT NOVO FOGO

Credited as a passionate advocate for sustainable practices in the spirits industry, Novo Fogo is a carbon negative company that produces USDA-certified 100% organic cachaças at their zero-waste distillery in the small town of Morretes, located in the heart of the largest protected patch of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, where the coastal mountains meet the sea. Novo Fogo distills fresh sugarcane juice into cachaça, Brazil’s national spirit, using methods that prioritize environmental and human sustainability. Novo Fogo cachaças reflect this coastal rainforest terroir with flavors of banana, lime blossom, coffee, and sea salt. Novo Fogo is a steward of the Atlantic Rainforest by planting native and threatened trees. Learn more about their “Un-Endangered Forest” project at novofogo.com/trees. Extending this ethos of sustainability to its cocktail audience, Novo Fogo has been a trailblazer for sponsoring health and wellness initiatives for spirits industry members and insists that a balanced cachaça cocktail is a delightful accompaniment to an equally-balanced lifestyle.

ABOUT 375 PARK AVENUE SPIRITS

375 Park Avenue Spirits specializes in the premium-to-luxury-spirit categories and our portfolio includes numerous expressions from leading international producers. Founded as Luctor International, LLC in 1981, 375 Park Avenue Spirits joined the Sazerac Company in early 2015 to act as an independent, yet fully integrated sales and marketing affiliate. The company is known today for creating an environment of growth for supplier partners in the domestic market for renown brands like Van Gogh Vodka from Holland, Sobieski Vodka from Poland, Cutty Sark Blended Scotch, J.P. Wiser’s Canadian Whisky, Paul John Single Malt Whisky from India, Scapegrace Gin from New Zealand, Novo Fogo Cachaça and many others. For more information on 375 Park Avenue Spirits, please visit 375park.com.

https://www.novofogo.com