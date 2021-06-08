ONE ROQ Drops ONE ROQ Raspberry Limited Release

ONE ROQ Spirits announced the official limited release of ONE ROQ Raspberry, marking its first seasonal flavor of 2021 under its highly unique business model encompassing a first-of-its kind Membership Club inviting consumers to own their spirit.

“As a new brand ushering in the future of luxury in the spirits market, our limited release, seasonal flavor offering allows us to bring diverse and tantalizing experiences to our more than 4,000 Members, while also allowing us to stay focused on building credibility and market share of our flagship, ONE ROQ Luxury Vodka namesake,” shares Garrett Green, Founder and Director of ONE ROQ.

Consumers and Members that were holding out to get their hands on ONE ROQ Raz, can now be ordered through the ONEROQClub.com portal. Members receive 30% off on orders in June while supply lasts and Non-Members receive 20%.

About ONE ROQ Raspberry

ONE ROQ Raspberry is a soft, aromatic blend of our award-winning super-premium vodka infused with natural raspberry extract. Lightly flavored with long, soft mouthfeel that drinks pleasantly alone over ice, or mixed. Pairing or garnish suggestions include fresh fruit, whipped cream, or small hunks of dark chocolate.

Important Disclaimer Regarding Online Orders

Online orders of ONE ROQ are managed through third-party fulfillment service providers and their participating retailers. Open and control states regulate e-commerce sales of alcohol based on their own state laws. It is the responsibility of retailers who process online orders for ONE ROQ to respond to applicable alcohol laws.

If you reside in a non-ship state, you can participate in bringing ONE ROQ into your local retailers. To do so, we encourage you to ask your local retailers to reach out to our wholesalers to partner with ONE ROQ. A list of our Wholesalers by State is provided at the bottom of our website at ONEROQClub.com. Of course, If you are a Member, you can also login to your dashboard and enter Carry Requests. If we are actively operating in your market, those requests will be routed to our agents in the field for outreach and pursuit of placement on your behalf. Note the Carry Request platform is considered a developing privilege of the club and relies on sales & distribution infrastructure to be active in your market to operate. We appreciate your patience as we continue to build this promising platform.

