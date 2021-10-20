Post Meridiem Spirits Takes Tiny Canned Cocktails To Texas

DALLAS, Texas – Post Meridiem Spirits is landing in Texas this fall, bringing three of its classic, canned cocktails – the Real Lime Juice Margarita, 1944 Mai Tai and Double Old Fashioned – to retail outlets throughout the state. Texas is the latest in a series of expansion and growth plans for the brand.

Small Cans, Texas-Sized Punch

As the first-ever line of canned cocktail to launch in 100-mL cans, Post Meridiem’s libations merge full-strength, bar-quality cocktails with on-the-go portability and convenience. The small but mighty cans feature classic, time-tested cocktail recipes using real spirits and citrus at the proper proportions. Weighing in at a range of 23-37% alcohol by volume (ABV), each cocktail is expertly balanced – reminiscent of something a bartender would make.

“Texas was a natural choice for our continued expansion,” said Post Meridiem co-founder Andrew Rodbell. “Texans haven’t been able to enjoy real ingredient, right-sized, full-strength cocktails wherever they are – and now they can. Ranch water fans will enjoy our real lime juice margarita for its authentic, refreshing taste and full-proof ABV.”

Texans Deserve the Real Deal

Great-tasting cocktails start with real ingredients, and Post Meridiem’s drinks make no compromises. In fact, they are the only canned cocktail company to include 100% real lime juice and no artificial ingredients. The ingredients and proportions found within each beverage are prominently displayed along the side of the can, so folks know exactly what’s inside. From tailgating for Texas football to picnicking in Klyde Warren Park or attending an outdoor concert at the Dallas Arboretum and everything in between, the petite cans are perfect for slipping into pockets, purses, strollers and more. Simply shake the can, pour over ice, and a great tasting bar-quality cocktail can be had wherever Texans choose to drink.

The Texas Line-Up:

The Real Lime Juice Margarita – As the only ready-to-serve margarita on the market to use 100% real lime juice, the Real Lime Juice Margarita owes its authentic flavor to three simple ingredients – silver tequila, orange curacao and real lime juice. The combination delivers a perfectly balanced sip every single time.

The Double Old Fashioned – An Old Fashioned for the purist, Post Meridiem’s version features a double pour of high-rye bourbon whiskey straight from a barrel and blended with award-winning bitters and rich demerara syrup. Finished with a zest of orange, the result is a warm, strong cocktail made by the book with a traditional taste only real ingredients can bring.

The 1944 Mai Tai – A spot-on adaptation of the original tiki classic, one would never know this cocktail comes in a can. The rum-forward flavor profile is balanced by the subtle sweetness of almond orgeat and finishes with a hit of tartness from 100% real lime juice.

Retail Locations: Through a partnership with distributor Republic National Distributing Company, Post Meridiem cocktails are available for purchase at licensed liquor retail locations in Texas. They are also available in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland and Washington, DC. A comprehensive resource of retail locations can be found online.

Online Pricing & Availability: PM cocktails may be purchased online in minimum orders of twelve cans for $3.99 each plus the cost of shipping, and can currently be shipped to 32 states and Washington, D.C.

About Post Meridiem Spirit Co.

The inspiration for Post Meridiem came from a recurring question asked between long-time friends Andrew Rodbell and Charles Sain: “Why can’t I get a good cocktail here?” In 2017, the pair founded Post Meridiem, and, in 2019, they launched the brand’s suite of ready-to-drink, bar-quality cocktails, which they manufacture in a dedicated facility in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. Earlier this year, Post Meridiem launched e-commerce and direct-to-home delivery to more than 30 states and announced expanded retail distribution in Maryland and Washington, D.C. Additional markets for expansion are in the works. For more information, please visit postmeridiemspirits.com/ and follow along for updates on Instagram.

For More Information:

https://postmeridiemspirits.com/