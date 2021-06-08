Premium Cognac Brand Nyak Launches In Multiple National Markets

ATLANTA – NYAK a premium cognac brand redefining the everlasting taste experience of a smooth, premium, yet affordable cognac, has officially launched in Florida, Texas, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Delaware and Connecticut.

Business Mogul and CEO of Detroit Equities, Dennis McKinley, Former VP for Remy Cointreau, Patrick Charpentier and Jerome Hyafil, a former EVP, Seagram’s Spirits and Wines partnered to launch the premium cognac brand.

The partnership with McKinley, Charpentier and Hyafil was a brilliant move due to the fact that the visionaries collectively have a strong background in marketing, management, business strategy, and communications as well as expert cognac blending. Charpentier and Hyafil are founding partners of Brickell Wines LLC., owner and importer of Secret Vines, French high-quality wine for everyday consumption.

Its golden color with hints of amber heralds its complexity. The nose offers up delicious toasty oak notes (Bourbon vanilla, toasted bread) that stand out against a delightful peppery gourmet base (pear, grape, light honey). On the palate, silky tannins come through in the attack, followed by notes of pastry and jammy fruit (marmalade, ripe apricot), pear, butterscotch and a subtle spiced finish.

“The NYAK brand came into conception during a time when Cognac houses in France started to realize the consumption in the U.S. was drifting away from its tradition of being used as a digestive toward a more casual, fun-loving, and informal approach,” says McKinley. “Simultaneously, the African-American community was making monumental breakthroughs in pop culture which sparked a major influence for the NYAK brand.

Many aspects of this shift in American culture can be attributed to the birth of the NYAK brand.”

Their dynamic team has created a distinctive, finely grained VS with a delicately distilled flavor that is perfect over ice, an excellent introduction to a more contemporary version of Cognac.

Nyak Distillery Background

Created in 1830, the House is now run by the sixth generation of the family, legacy of Cognac distillation and blending. The current generation perpetuates a tradition of careful innovation and artful blending. The aging cellars and the distillery overlook the lazy Lary river: everything takes its time in Cognac.

The Wines

The wines are sourced both from the House owned vineyards and from grower partners. They come from various parts of the Appellation, including Petite Champagne, and must respect strict specifications (volatile acidity). NYAK is 80 proof.

For More Information:

http://www.nyakcognac.com