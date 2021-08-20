Prestige Beverage Group Launches New Windsor Canadian Whisky Brand Campaign

Mendota Heights, Minn. – Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe, announced a new campaign, “Enjoy It Out There,” for its Windsor Canadian Whisky brand set to ignite the Canadian Whisky category. Prestige partnered with Fast Horse, a Minneapolis-based integrated creative agency, to produce this new strategic campaign based on extensive consumer research and new brand positioning.

The new campaign maintains an approachable position to both loyalists and new drinkers alike, while leaning into the shared outdoor experiences and whisky drinking occasions long associated with the iconic Midwest brand. Through this insight, the “Enjoy It Out There” campaign was born, launching a new identity and personality for Windsor Canadian Whisky built on that universal well-wishing for people headed into nature and complemented by a distinct watercolor aesthetic of outdoor scenes.

The campaign will be brought to life through in-store point-of-sale signage, on-premise collateral, a new social media presence and upcoming brand activations that will meet consumers where they’re at— doing what they love in the outdoors.

“Our challenge was creating something that resonated with younger whisky drinkers while remaining relevant to brand loyalists,” said Eric Husband, VP, Integrated Creative Director at Fast Horse. “The pure simplicity of the outdoors is both true to Windsor’s legendary roots and relatable to all, reinforcing Windsor as the whisky of the outdoors for a whole new generation.”

“We are excited to make a deeper connection with the consumer and this iconic brand that they love for its relatability and connection to the great outdoors,” said Kathy Reilly, VP Marketing and Innovation at Prestige Beverage Group. “We love the new campaign developed with Fast Horse as it creates a modern approach to whisky.”

Prestige acquired the Windsor Canadian brand, one of the top selling Canadian Whiskies in the United States, in December 2020. The whisky is made with only premium grains grown near Calgary, Alberta and the glacial born waters of Western Canada. Currently, Windsor is available in original Canadian Blended Whisky and Black Cherry flavored Canadian Blended Whisky.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Joia Spirit and INDOGGO. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends.

About Fast Horse

Founded in 2001, Fast Horse is an independent, Minneapolis-based integrated creative agency working at the highest levels of the marketing industry. The agency’s proposition delivers truly integrated campaigns as world-class specialists across strategy, creative and amplification, all with equal seats at the table, work together seamlessly across the paid, earned and owned spectrum. Its clients range from some of the world’s best-known consumer brands, including Heineken, Audi and Coca-Cola to industry leading B-to-B companies like Deluxe, SageGlass and Geometrica. Fast Horse has won some of the marketing industry’s most prestigious awards, such as Cannes Lions, Effies, CLIOs, REGGIEs, SABREs, Silver Anvils and more. For more information, visit fasthorseinc.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://prestigebevgroup.com/