Prichard’s Distillery Announces American Craft Rum Series Release

Kelso, TN — Phil Prichard, Head Distiller/Founder at Prichard’s Distillery announces the release of his American Craft Rum Series.

“We are excited about our American Craft Rum Series release. Producing rum in the tradition of American Rum makers from the 1776 Era makes Prichard’s Rums puts 200 years of American Rum making in every bottle.” said Phil Prichard, Head Distiller/Founder at Prichard’s Distillery.

About Prichard’s American Craft Rums

Prichard’s American Craft Rums are produced from 100% table grade molasses, just like 1776 American Rum makers in colonial America.

Prichard’s Fine Rum is a historically accurate recreation of the Colonial rums produced over 200 years ago. We use the finest water in Tennessee and premium table grade molasses to create our rum, which is then aged at least four (4) years in hand-made charred white oak casks. These barrels, provide the rich, full body flavor that is our famous Fine Rum. Prichard’s Fine Aged is a great sipping rum.

Prichard’s Crystal Rum is made with the finest grade “A” molasses. Even if you are not accustomed to drinking rum straight, you may find Prichard’s Crystal Rum to be quite refreshing. The clean, smooth finish makes Prichard’s Crystal Rum a perfect spirit for today’s artisan cocktails.

Prichard’s Cranberry, Peach Mango, and Key Lime Rums are naturally flavored bringing innovation and new flavors to the category.

Prichard’s Spiced Rum. A Traditional New England styled spiced rum. Very much at home in a mug of hot apple cider or the favorite, Hot Buttered Rum, early market sampling has generated considerable interest in this tasty spiced rum with a suggestion of cinnamon, nutmeg and just a hint of vanilla.

About Prichard’s Distillery

Founded in 1997, Prichard’s Distillery was the third legal licensed distillery in Tennessee their products are registered under the Prichard’ and is recognized as one of Americas First Craft Distilleries. Prichard’s offers a wide range of hand-crafted sprits including American Craft Whiskey, American Craft Rum, Tennessee Springs Vodka and Sweet Lucy Bourbon Liqueurs.

You will find the Prichard’s name on all of his spirits. Following the motto of his father, Don’t produce or sell anything you would not put your name on the label. Phil believes the Prichard’s Name is his standard of quality.

Prichard’s Distillery products have won multiple US and International medals and awards over the 22 years. Prichard’s Distillery was the third legal licensed distillery in Tennessee their products are registered under the Prichard’s Distillery Trademarks.

For More Information:

https://prichardsdistillery.com/home.html