Prohibition Distillery Rebrands to Do Good Spirits

Award-winning craft spirits producer Prohibition Distillery announces its rebrand to Do Good Spirits. Located in Roscoe, NY, Prohibition was established in 2009 as an ode to America’s bootlegging heritage. The new name encapsulates the distillery’s simple, yet powerful, core mission and ethos: “Do Good.”

Brian Facquet, Do Good Spirits Founder, Head Distiller and Navy Veteran explains the rename further:

“My friend Brian was a Navy SEAL and my absolute hero. In 2016, after a long night of revelry, he raised his glass and toasted ‘Do Good.’ He said “ You DO GOOD everyday! You always try to make a positive impact on the world around you. Knowing this allows me to do my job and that I am doing good.” He then raised his glass and said ‘DO GOOD!’ Those were the last words he ever said to me. They have never left my heart. In his memory, I decided to rename the distillery to honor his words and our purpose in life.”

Under the helm of Mr. Facquet, Do Good has distilled an award-winning portfolio of expressions, including:

Bootlegger New York Craft Vodka | 80 proof : Distilled from 100% New York corn, then slow charcoal-filtered using a proprietary process before blending with the purist Catskill Mountain water, the award-winning 80 proof vodka is exceptionally clear and silky-smooth. Tasting Notes: Hint of green apple, pepper, sweet grain and exceptionally clean and smooth finish.

Bootlegger New York Craft Gin | 94 proof: Inspired by the classic London dry gins, Bootlegger Gin uses five botanicals, including juniper, coriander, orris root, lemon verbena, and bitter orange peels. The botanicals are steeped in its award winning vodka made from 100% corn before it is artfully pot distilled. It's blended down to 94 proof for bottling using pure Catskills Mountain water. Tasting Notes: nose of juniper, coriander, soft floral and a citrus, orange zest finish.

Bootlegger New York Craft Bourbon | 92 proof : Pot Distilled from a traditional bourbon mash of New York corn, rye and malted barley, then matured in new charred American oak barrels until their distiller hand selects barrels at their peak. Tasting notes: vanilla, cocoa, baking spices, coffee, cinnamon and a soft oak finish.

Beaverkill Bourbon Cream | 34 proof: Beaverkill Bourbon Cream combines the finest of New York State ingredients in every bottle: bourbon, cream and maple syrup. The cream comes from family-sourced farms in the Finger Lakes, the Bourbon from the Catskills and grade "A" dark maple syrup from the Hudson Valley. Perfect on the rocks, in a cocktail or in a cup of coffee for a sumptuous treat. Tasting Notes: rich bourbon, cinnamon, vanilla and caramel.

Living true to its “Do Good” ethos, the distillery partners with a number of charities and organizations dedicated to helping others. All distillery tastings are done for donations with all contributions going to The Third Option Foundation in memory of his friend, which provides support to and families of the CIA Special Activities Center (SAC), including medical services for active-duty operators, family resiliency and behavioral health services for operators and their families, and transition support for separating operators.

Further, Do Good Spirits pivoted its production processes during the Covid-19 pandemic to make hand sanitizer to help their New York community and beyond.

For Mr. Facquet, his for service extends beyond his own distillery and community. He currently serves as the President of the New York State Distillers Guild, and as a Craft Advisory Council Member on the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the national trade association representing producers of distilled spirits.

For More Information:

https://www.dogoodspirits.com/