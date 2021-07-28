Ranch Rider Spirits Co. Announces Direct-to-Consumer Retail Channel

Ranch Rider Spirits Co – Texas’ number one premium spirit-based seltzer, announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer online retail channel to further streamline product availability for consumers across the nation.

Since its inception in 2019, the Austin-born brand was first sold in Texas and expanded to 13 states this year. It was available to consumers in bars, restaurants and major retailers. The brand is rapidly becoming the nation’s most in-demand premium seltzer – taking the No.2 spot on Drizly’s top-selling brands list – due to its premium recipes that offer real ingredients, unique and refreshing profiles against other ready-to-drink offerings from industry giants.

“Our goal has always been to create the best premium seltzer on the market and make it available to as many people as possible,” said Brian Murphy, co-founder of Ranch Rider Spirits, Co. “Now that our products are available for purchase online, it’s just a matter of time before we see the bandwagon that started in Texas explode.”

Ranch Rider Spirits will ship directly to 32 states across the country including: AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MN, MO, MT, NC, NH, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, RI, SC, WI, WY, IL, TX. Consumers are required to make a minimum purchase of four four-packs at $13.99 each and are able to mix and match any of Ranch Rider’s tasty flavors to create their ideal combination. Additionally, Ranch Rider is also available in-store in the following states: CA, AZ, NM, CO, TX, OK, LA, AR, TN, GA, FL, MD, CT.

“It’s funny to think this all started with us slinging cocktails out of the back of a food truck in Austin,” said Quentin Cantu, co-founder of Ranch Rider Spirits, Co. “We truly believe in this brand and our drinks. Ranch Rider Spirits being available for purchase in over 30 states through the new digital retail platform is a very exciting concept.”

Ranch Rider currently offers four premium spirit-based seltzers that are made with real ingredients, are gluten-free and have 5.99% percent ABV:

The Buck: A real mule’s mule, the brand embodied what everyone loves about the traditional Moscow Mule, but without all the sugary stuff – containing six-times distilled vodka, fresh pressed organic ginger, fresh squeezed lime and sparkling water.

Ranch Water: A Texas classic, the brand’s fan-favorite product features sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime and premium reposado tequila from Jalisco, Mexico.

Tequila Paloma: A take on Mexico’s most popular cocktail, containing fresh grapefruit, lime and orange, sparkling water and a reposado tequila from Jalisco, Mexico.

The Chilton: A west Texas favorite, this recipe features six-times distilled vodka, sparkling water, fresh lemon and a dash of sea salt.

To learn more about Ranch Rider’s direct-to-consumer retail channel or to have a taste of the West delivered to your doorstep, please visit: ranchriderspirits.com/collections/spirits and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About Ranch Rider Spirits Co.

Founded in 2019 and born from a food truck in Austin, TX, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. is a premium spirit-based seltzer company. Each seltzer is made with premium spirits, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed citrus and not a drop of added sugar. Ranch Rider Spirits offers four products – Ranch Water, Tequila Paloma, The Chilton and The Buck. To stay in the loop, visit ranchriderspirits.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @ranchriderspirits.

For More Information:

https://ranchriderspirits.com/