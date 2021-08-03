Ready-To-Drink BeTini Spirits Debuts BeTini Minis

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – BeTini Spirits, a line of award-winning, premium crafted ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails available in 750ml bottles, has unveiled BeTini Minis, available in packs of four 200ml bottles. Beginning this month, the Minis will debut in four of BeTini’s most popular flavors, including: Pink Cranberry vodka martini, Margarita, Lemon Drop and Tropical Sunset rum cocktail.

BeTini Minis will launch in Arizona, California, Indiana and Massachusetts. BeTini Minis, just 200 calories per bottle, are the ideal size for active lifestyles and being on the go, from going to a pool party or barbecue, camping, golfing or sailing. Each four pack retails starting at $18.99.

The launch comes on the heels of several new accolades for BeTini from the 2021 SIP Awards, the world’s only spirits tasting competition that uses real consumers as its judging panel. BeTini won Platinum in packaging for the BeTini Minis bottle design, Innovation Award for its Lemon Drop and Appletini flavors, Consumer’s Choice award for all six flavors, Double Gold for its Margarita flavor, plus Gold Medals for its Appletini, Lemon Drop, Mojito, Pink Cranberry and Tropical Sunset flavors.

BeTini’s full line of six masterfully crafted flavors, each available in the signature 750ml size, include Appletini, a vodka martini with a delicious crisp apple flavor; Lemon Drop, a vodka martini with the perfect balance of sweet and tart; Margarita, a tequila margarita with freshly squeezed lime flavor; Mojito, a rum cocktail with hints of fresh mint and lime; Pink Cranberry, a vodka martini featuring tart cranberry with a splash of raspberry; and Tropical Sunset, a rum cocktail blending fresh pineapple, orange and guava flavors with a hint of coconut. BeTini is a popular choice for health-conscious drinkers as a naturally low carb and low-calorie product at 12.7% ABV.

BeTini can be ordered from the following distributors: RNDC in Arizona and California, Northeast Beverage in Connecticut, Vino Indiana in Indiana, United Liquor in Massachusetts, Great Lakes in Michigan and Horizon Beverage in Rhode Island

BeTini has grown exponentially in the RTD category since its inception in 2015. The bottle and branding were designed by BeTini’s founder, Julie Stevens, who says BeTini is a cocktail that “you can be proud to serve and happy to receive.”

About BeTini Spirits

