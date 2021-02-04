Ritual Zero Proof Joins Forces with Spartan to Encourage Long-Term Wellness

BOSTON, Mass. – With the majority of people giving up on their New Year’s resolutions by the end of January, non-alcoholic spirit brand Ritual Zero Proof has joined forces with endurance and wellness leader Spartan to cultivate healthy habits for the New Year. The Brands’ Healthy Rituals collaboration was created to help the Spartan Community transform and maintain their lives, beginning with a month-long playbook of essential elements of wellness.

“The Spartan lifestyle is about creating realistic, sustainable and attainable habits that create a full, productive life year-round, and not just meaningless resolutions that don’t even last a month,” said Spartan’s Vice President of Global Partnerships, Ian Lawson. “Our health conscious community of millions look to us for guidance and support, making this partnership with Ritual Zero Proof ideal on so many levels, as they create an unmatched, award-winning non-alcoholic spirit that can instill healthy habits.”

The month-long Healthy Rituals playbook is broken into four components of wellness: meditation, sleep, hydration, and drinking less alcohol. Each element is accompanied by a seven-day plan to help create — and maintain — a set of life-changing healthy rituals with advice from nutritionists and exercise scientists. The program and content is available now on Spartan.com and will be shared on Spartan’s social media through the end of the month.

“Goals around fitness and alcohol consumption are too often abandoned as we move into the new year. At Ritual, we believe that a balanced lifestyle should be an ongoing pursuit with achievable goals,” said Ritual Founder, Marcus Sakey. “Spartan is the best-in-class holistic health leader, and an inspiration to athletes everywhere. We are thrilled to partner with them to help their community sleep better, train harder, recover faster, and have a ton of fun in the process.”

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American spirit alternative with the taste, smell and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Headquartered in Chicago, a labor of love founded by three longtime friends, Ritual Zero Proof is the first American spirit alternative with the taste, smell and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories. Crafted of all-natural botanicals, Ritual’s tequila, whiskey and gin alternatives let you enjoy the experience of a margarita, an old fashioned or a G&T, even when you’re training, working, making a baby, waking up early, staying out late, or just taking a break from the hard stuff.

About Spartan

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital Content and Community Platform. With more than

For More Information:

https://www.spartan.com/blogs/unbreakable-focus/how-to-form-healthy-habits