Romeo’s Gin Launches Romeo’s Gin V

Montreal, Ontario — Romeo’s gin opens the doors to a new dimension of tasting with romeo’s gin V, a unique and surreal lime, honeydew melon and green grape gin. A co-creation with Canadian digital artist FVCKRENDER that once again pushes the boundaries of what a spirit can be.

ROMEO’S GIN V: ART BEYOND THE BOTTLE

With this new product, romeo’s gin takes art beyond the bottle and invites the consumer into an unprecedented augmented reality experience that will awaken all senses. A QR code is found in the logo on the bottle and it is by scanning it that the consumer will be able to enter, via his mobile, in the universe of the artist, in the universe of romeo’s gin V.

In addition, as part of the launch, a few select SAQ locations have storefront windows featuring romeo’s gin V, which can also be scanned to experiment the augmented reality activation. Finally, a Spotify playlist has also been created, totally inspired by the futuristic world of romeo’s gin V and the work of FVCKRENDER. One more step towards the integration of art in the world of gin, with more depth than ever.

A GREEN GIN, VIRTUAL AND VISIONARY

An ultra premium product with 100% natural flavors. Lime, honeydew melon and green grape distillates, added to romeo’s gin and its aromas of juniper, cucumber, lavender, dill, lemon and almond, make romeo’s gin V a surprisingly fresh gin. A taste loaded with citrus, with fruity and racy notes, transcending the vegetal signature character of romeo’s gin.

100% fresh. 100% green. 100% unexpected.

BE READY TO SHIFT INTO HIGH GEAR

romeo’s gin V is available in pre-launch as of today, November 18, exclusively online at saq.com and in 6 select SAQ stores, where you can experience romeo’s gin V in augmented reality not only on the bottle, but also in giant format on their storefront windows.

As of November 25, romeo’s gin V will be available everywhere in Quebec, in the entire SAQ network.

Price: $41,75

Format: 750 ml

Alcohol content: 41% alc/vol.

About romeo’s gin

Imagined in Montreal and launched in 2015. A gin celebrating creativity. A spirit designed for non-conformists, for those who live without limits and who create what makes us reflect and move forward. With its unique aromatic signature of juniper, lavender, cucumber, almond, dill and lemon, romeo’s gin reminds us of the freshness of the first days of spring. Each limited edition showcases selected urban artists, from Montreal and elsewhere.

About FVCKRENDER

Frederic Duquette, otherwise known as FVCKRENDER, is a self taught tech-digital artist currently based in Vancouver, BC. Originally from Montreal, he began creating one piece of work a day, a 3D rendering, and this commitment lasted for 5 years. This venture helped him develop his skills all the while serving as a form of self therapy, eventually leading to cementing himself as one of the most well known artists in the international NFT space and a very successful artist in Canada. FVCKRENDER’s style is unique, futuristic, with a defining affinity for sharp architectural geometry, beaming future landscapes and brilliant crystalline arrangements. His renders pay a dark homage to what may eventually reflect our very existence. He has worked with clients such as Lil Nas X, Lebron James, Puma, Spotify, Instagram, Supreme, Dior, Hypebeast and many more. His work was also featured in esteemed auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

For more information, follow @fvckrender

https://romeosgin.com/romeos-gin-v/