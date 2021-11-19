Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Launches Cultural Content Series in Austin, Texas

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum announces a partnership with film and photo company, Manual NYC to present “UNBOUND,” a cultural content series and exhibition that champions a community of renegade creatives in the spirited city of Austin, Texas. UNBOUND marks the beginning of a focused cultural marketing and experiential campaign in Austin, Texas by Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum to build brand affinity and connect with a new generation of consumers through disruptive and surprising actions in culture and content.

A selection of photographers whose distinctive styles echo Sailor Jerry’s passion for creative curiosity have gathered to scan the outer edges of their own creative boundaries and showcase their expressions of ‘UNBOUND.’

Gemma Kane, Sailor Jerry Global Brand and Cultural Ambassador, comments: “Sailor Jerry has long celebrated the creatives with a rebellious nature that coalesces the culture of communities against the backdrop of mainstream homogeneity. The partnership with Manual NYC communicates these beliefs through the figurative and literal lens of creatives who carve their own path and have established their roots in the communities of Austin and Houston.”

UNBOUND is a cultural content series and exhibition that carries us beyond the periphery of the everyday. It is an invitation to look past the limitations of our environments, surroundings, and situations. Sailor Jerry and Manual NYC have teamed up with celebrated photographers; Cian Moore, Enmi Yang, Riel Sturchio, Madison Lloyd and Brendan Carroll to scan the outer edges of their own unique expressions and share their creative outlooks on display in a gallery space at Native Hostel in Austin.

The selected works for UNBOUND exemplifies a rebellion against limitations. How can we go beyond what we are told and beyond what we are given? How do we break through the barriers of what we know to discover what is possible? These photographers have confronted these questions of limitation and celebrated the transcendence that comes with the power of creativity. The creative spirit and distinctive style of Austin aligns with Sailor Jerry’s values of championing renegade creatives and the territories that inspire them.

UNBOUND photography will be on display at Native Hostel (807 E 4th St, Austin, TX) from Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 21 and open to the public from 8am to 2am.

https://www.instagram.com/sailorjerry/