Simon Pearce and WhistlePig Team Up to Design “The Shoreham Glass”

Windsor, VT — After a long collaboration with the distillers at WhistlePig Whiskey, Simon Pearce is pleased to announce the launch of the Shoreham Whiskey Glass. A weighty, curved vessel in hand-blown glass designed to heighten the experience of enjoying fine whiskey, Shoreham is named for the town in which WhistlePig’s 500-acre farm and distillery is located. It is the first collaboration between these two Vermont makers with a passion for craft, and the first hand-blown glass specifically designed for enjoying rye whiskey at barrel strength.

The launch of the glass also marks the return of WhistlePig’s award-winning 18-Year-Old Double Malt Whiskey, the 2nd Edition of WhistlePig’s oldest and rarest whiskey. WhistlePig’s oldest expression to date is comprised of whiskey distilled from 79% rye, 15% malted rye, and 6% malted barley. The grains form a harmony that spans the flavor spectrum: soft and floral, rich and savory, and full of spice. The liquid’s complexity is only heightened after 18 years in the barrel. The 2nd Edition features a collectible, reusable hand-blown glass stopper, also by Simon Pearce.

Both the Shoreham Whiskey Glass and the 2nd Edition 18-Year-Old Double Malt Whiskey are now available for sale by visiting Shop.WhistlePigWhiskey.com. Shoreham will also be available on Simon Pearce’s website (SimonPearce.com) later this spring. As with all Simon Pearce glassware, each Shoreham Glass will be made entirely by hand. While much of the Simon Pearce collection features simple, modern shapes, like this piece, the techniques used to create them would be familiar to glass blowers working centuries ago. WhistlePig is committed to making the world’s finest and most interesting rye whiskeys using local resources and artisan traditions.

“We worked closely with WhistlePig to design a glass engineered to enhance the flavor of fine whiskey,” said James Murray, Senior Vice President of Design and Product Development. “The Shoreham widens at the bottom, concentrating the whiskey’s aroma at the opening. The base, pleasantly weighty in the hand, refracts the light, making the amber liquid appear even more luminous. The glass tapers slightly before opening up again at the rim, creating an elegant silhouette and a natural place for the hand to rest.”

The traditional shape of a commonly used whiskey sipping glass is great for nosing lower proof alcohol due to its design, which allows for swirling the liquid in the wider base and concentrates the aroma at the opening. However, nosing high proof alcohol in those style glasses results in a high concentration of alcohol vapor at the opening, which makes it harder to pick out the aromatic notes you’re looking for in the spirit.

“The design goal for the Shoreham Whiskey Glass with Simon Pearce was to change the shape to lower the alcohol concentration at the brim of the glass, allowing for a better nosing experience for the high proof whiskey drinker,” says Emily Harrison, Distillery Manager, WhistlePig Whiskey.

Jay Benson is Simon Pearce’s CEO. “The Simon Pearce brand is founded on handcrafted quality and a respect for craftsmanship. We see it in WhistlePig’s artisan whiskey process, too,” he said. “We like to think that two Vermont makers have come together to create the perfect glass in which to enjoy the perfect whiskey – and we can all drink to that!”

About Simon Pearce

Headquartered in Windsor, Vermont, Simon Pearce US Inc is the premier maker of hand-blown glass and hand-thrown pottery in the United States. Simon Pearce owns and operates 11 retail locations including its Flagship in Quechee, Vermont, which is also home to its highly-regarded farm-to-table restaurant, glassblowing studio and retail store. Windsor, Vermont is home to glassblowing and pottery workshops and a factory store. The Oakland, Maryland location is Simon Peace’s third US manufacturing workshop and factory store. Additional company-owned retail stores are located in Hanover, New Hampshire; Burlington, Vermont; Portland, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Westport, Connecticut; Greenwich, Connecticut and Ardmore, Pennsylvania. Simon Pearce partners with 500+ wholesale retailers nationwide, provides corporate gifting to hundreds of partners and offers a full assortment online at simonpearce.com.

About WhistlePig Whiskey

Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best in Show Whiskey’ title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world. For additional information please visit whistlepigwhiskey.com.

