Sipsmith Gin Launches Strawberry Smash Limited Edition Gin

Sipsmith London, the Official Gin Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, announces the U.S. release of Sipsmith Strawberry Smash, a premium limited-edition gin handcrafted in celebration of partnership between the two British icons.

Founded in 2009 and credited as the pioneers for the gin revival in London, Sipsmith is dedicated to an uncompromising pursuit of quality and craftsmanship in its range of handcrafted gins. Through this partnership and limited-edition release, Sipsmith and Wimbledon bring a taste of their shared commitment to excellence and British tradition to gin and tennis fans alike across the United States.

Capturing the essence of British summer sipping, Sipsmith Strawberry Smash is distilled using real Wimbledon strawberries from the 2020 harvest from Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent, England, the exclusive grower for the Championships. In the absence of The Championships last year, these meticulously grown strawberries were instead used to celebrate the partnership between Sipsmith and Wimbledon, creating a first-of-its-kind gin.

This summery twist on the classic London Dry style gin is a perfectly balanced, sweet and fruity gin with no artificial flavor added and its strawberry aroma as subtle as the taste – Sipsmith Strawberry Smash is best sipped in a Gin & Tonic or Wimbledon Collins.

Tasting Notes

The Nose: Fresh strawberry notes, followed by light citrus and hints of mint.

The Palate: Sweet, juicy strawberries lead, balanced by refreshing mint and citrus.

The Finish: Delicate fruitiness and dry juniper mingles to a smooth mint finish.

Sipsmith Wimbledon Collins

Ingredients:

2 parts Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

1 part lemon juice

½ part simple syrup

Soda water

Strawberries and a lemon twist for garnish

Method: Combine the Strawberry Smash, lemon juice, and simple syrup in an ice-filled highball or collins glass. Top with soda water and garnish with fresh strawberries and a lemon twist

For More Information:

https://sipsmith.com/us/