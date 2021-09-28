Sourced Craft Cocktails Launches Innovative Alcohol Sampling Service

AUSTIN, Texas — Sourced Craft Cocktails (Sourced) has officially launched their newest innovation in the beverage alcohol sector, aptly coined “sampling as a service” or SaaS for short, to allow for a more luxurious experience for consumers, as well as a data-driven approach for off-premise retail and alcohol brands – something that has not yet been seen in this space. Sourced has made its mark on the alcohol industry over the last six years since its inception in 2015, through its efforts to constantly streamline and innovate, when it comes to consumer experience with cocktails.

As the inventor of the Non Premise distribution channel, Sourced has again elevated the alcohol sampling experience – this time with off-premise retailers, by offering high-end bar carts, branding, on-site mixologists, and with the alcohol being sampled within a fresh craft cocktail – the way consumers really want to try it. Additionally, the benefits to the alcohol brands and retailers are infinite, given this new SaaS model collects anonymous data of every consumer who samples the alcohol via proprietary software.

“We are offering better value to consumers through a more luxurious experience in store while adding extraordinary amounts of value for the alcohol brands, who can now track what alcohol is being sampled by whom, what people are favoring, and what their demographics are,” says Tim Angelillo, Founder and CEO of Sourced. “Gone are the days of alcohol sampling where consumers try a sip of alcohol in a plastic cup, at room temperature, where the retailers and brands have zero visibility as to how their products are performing and which clientele they’re attracting.”

SaaS, although only 60 days into inception, has already activated over 500 sampling events to date with brands like Fistful of Bourbon, El Silencio Mezcal and Monkey Shoulder. Currently, Sourced is sampling in seventeen states across the country with a handful of brand partners looking to be top of mind this holiday season, with consumers looking to entertain family and friends again. Sourced plans to continue to expand its SaaS footprint to include its sampling services in 30 states by the end of 2022 as well as grow the team to take on more partners.

“The unique sampling opportunity provided by Sourced Craft Cocktails was well received,” said Dan Dennison, Senior District Manager Upstate New York for William Grant & Sons. Dennison added, “One of the store owners (involved in the sampling) was thrilled with the activation, citing immediate sales and bottle depletion that same day.”

“We are here to be of service by bringing the alcohol industry into the 21st century while in full compliance with the regulatory environment,” says Angelillo, “Not just for our own benefit, but for all three key stakeholders within the industry and ultimately the consumer.”

There is no one better to lead this charge, as Angelillo has years of experience as a successful entrepreneur and leader. He worked for Yahoo! and Time Warner before founding and leading three start-ups in Austin – all still successfully running – including Sourced.

Sourced elevates the bar experience to meet the significant moments of our lives when we gather together. Whether in-person or virtual, in your home or office, Sourced delivers customized craft cocktail kits and curated cocktail experiences. Sourced innovates the alcohol industry by ensuring a turnkey experience for consumers from phone to the comfort of your home, at your company’s happy hour, even at a sporting event or music festival.

