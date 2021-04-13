Sovereign Brands Presents its Newest Extraordinary Spirit: VILLON

The creators of Luc Belaire sparkling wine, Bumbu rums and McQueen and the Violet Fog gin launch an exquisite reimagining of the Cognac category.

To mark the start of a new year, Sovereign Brands has launched VILLON – an alluring spirit hand-crafted in Merpins, France. Created by time-tested, small-batch traditions VILLON is made from fine VSOP and XO Cognac, anexquisite blend of spirits distilled from French wheat and natural flavors. VILLON’S incredible array of aromas has been created to echo the changing seasons – toasted oak evokes winter, vanilla and spice represent autumn; notes of orange blossom conjure spring, and summer is represented with delicate peach aromas. Luxuriously complex yet balanced, VILLON can be served neat, over ice, or as the foundation of the perfect cocktail. The spirit is named for François Villon, a medieval poet who lived on the margins of Parisian society in the 1400’s. Villon wrote about love and sex, money trouble, dirty cops, lewd monks, “the thieving rich,” and the consolations of good food and wine. François Villon was one of the most original and important voices of the Middle Ages, who took his inspiration from the streets, taverns, and bordellos of Paris. Villon joined a wandering gang of thieves and was missing, presumed dead by 1463. Francois’s enigmatic story is the inspiration for the new spirit’s name, its image and its ethos. When it comes to the look and feel of this exquisite spirit, the devil is in the detail. The custom-made paperless black glass bottle is adorned with an eye-catching tarnished metal serpent-and-dagger motif. The serpent represents mystery, stealth, and cleverness – all qualities of the brand’s namesake. The dagger represents the Middle Ages, Bravery, Revenge, Sacrifice – and quite literally the dagger François Villon carried beneath his cloak. A silkscreened label, embossed details on the rear and bottom of the bottle and a heavyweight embossed silver stopper further elevate the brand’s striking package.

VILLON is owned by Sovereign Br an ds’ Brett an d Bri an Berish, creators of Luc Belaire sparkling wines, the #1 br an d in the premium sparkling wine an d champagne category in the U.S., Bumbu Rums, the #1 premium rum br an d in the U.S., an d McQueen an d the Violet Fog gin, which received a 93-point score from Wine Enthusiast. VILLON is currently rolling out to bars, nightclubs an d retailers in the U.S. You c an keep up with state an nouncements on Villon’s social media @VillonFr an ce an d on www.VillonFr an ce.com ce.com

Villon: 40% ALC/VOL. RRP: $34.99

For More Information:

https://www.villonfrance.com