Spritz Society Adds Industry Veterans To Executive Team As Company Sees Significant Growth

New York, NY — Spritz Society, the fast-growing line of sparkling cocktails focused on modernizing the classic spritz, announced the hires of Steven Taylor as EVP of Strategy and Joseph Resha as VP of Supply Chain and Operations, as the four-month-old brand scales up distribution and partnerships, projecting 100,000 cases over the next year.

Taylor will lead the company’s financial activities and growth strategies and will report to CEO, Ben Soffer. Resha will lead supply chain efforts as the brand scales into retail and wholesale, reporting to President, Jake Lewin. The addition of both Taylor and Resha marks the first major hires for the company.

“We are thrilled to add storied executives to our team that will help us take Spritz Society to the next level,” said Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO of Spritz Society. “As the brand continues to grow and we gear up to roll out in retail locations and new markets, Steven and Joe will be key players in our continued success.”

Taylor brings almost 20 years of experience in the beverage industry to his new position, most notably serving over 13 years in management and executive roles at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. There, he led the corporate relationships with Ste. Michelle Wine Estates (SMWE) and Stoli Group USA, driving value growth and millions in revenue for the brands. During his tenure at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, Taylor also managed the Constellation Brands portfolio, where he led the team in growing the overall company’s distribution goals and gross profit.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Spritz Society and help this brand continue to build on the impressive momentum they have been able to generate in just four short months,” says Taylor. “The passion, hunger, and drive of the team is unparalleled and I’m looking forward to taking Spritz Society to new heights.”

Also joining the Spritz Society team is Joseph Resha who will serve as VP of Supply Chain and Operations. Resha joins Spritz Society following seven years at Russian Standard Vodka as VP Supply Chain and Operations, where he led the company to over $100M in sales across three brands and 12 SKUs. Resha has also worked for industry giants Henriot, Diageo, and Moet-Hennessy, prior to his tenure at Russian Standard.

“It has always been important to me to work for brands that I respect and admire and that’s why I was excited to join a team that has the winning combination of quality product and drive to succeed,” says Resha. “The quality and taste of Spritz Society supersedes anything currently in-market and the founding team has implemented modern, trend-setting methods to get the product out to the world.”

Spritz Society made an impressive debut at the San Francisco International Wine Competition this past fall in the Premixed Wine Cocktail category, taking home an award for their hero SKU, Grapefruit. The ready-to-drink, natural spritzes are produced in Sonoma, CA with a base of 100% white wine made from grapes harvested in California and original recipes from a world-class mixologist.

About Spritz Society

Spritz Society is a modern twist on the classic spritz, using real wine, real flavors, and real ingredients. The beverage company launched in August 2021 and features convenient sparkling cocktails in four delicious flavors – Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Lemon. Made in Sonoma, with a 100% real sparkling wine from California and infused with natural fruit flavors, each 8.4 oz. can contains 6% ABV and 120 calories. Founded by a team of social media influencers and digitally native entrepreneurs, the brand has amassed millions of followers and fans. Learn more at spritzsociety.com and follow @spritz.

For More Information:

https://www.spritzsociety.com/