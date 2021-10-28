Sustainable Gin Brand Procera Launches in USA With Flavors From Africa

NEW YORK, NY — African-distilled Procera Gin has launched in the US led by Innovation X Marketing (“IXM”) the innovative spirit and lifestyle brand incubator who has taken an ownership position.

Founded in 2018, Procera gets its distinctive flavor (and name) from Juniperus Procera — a juniper variety that is indigenous to the highlands of Kenya. The Procera tree only grows at altitudes higher than one mile above sea level, helping its berries to develop distinctive nutty and savory characteristics. This in turn makes Procera ideal as a high-end sipping gin or for use in classic, spirit-focused cocktails.

“Procera is proudly African, distilled by our dedicated team at Kenya’s first craft distillery,” said Guy Brennan, Procera Founder. “With our unique blend of botanicals and ingredients, it is the ultimate expression of the African terroir – from the plains of Morocco in the northwest to the Indian Ocean islands in the southeast.”

“Procera is an elegant sipping and martini gin with an extraordinary depth of flavor,” said Bill Henderson, IXM President. “It has already found a home in the top cocktail bars and lounges around the world, and we know it will fit right in to New York’s Cocktail Culture.”

Unlike the dried juniper used by most gin brands, Procera uses fresh – never dried – juniper giving a true sense of the African terroir. Juniperus Procera is just one of a dozen botanicals – all sourced from across the African continent:

Pink Peppercorn from Madagascar

Coriander and Orris Root from Morocco

Juniper, Swahili Lime, Pixie Orange and Green Tea from Kenya

Acacia Honey from Somalia

Cardamom and Mace from Zanzibar

Selim Pepper from Nigeria

As important as the terroir of Africa is to the brand, so too is the brand’s sustainability commitment to the continent. To date, more than 10,000 Juniperus Procera trees have been planted (one per bottle sold); the brand supports economic development by sourcing ingredients only from local farmers; and it’s unique, recycled, hand-blown glass bottled is created by local artisans.

Procera Facts:

Nose: Bright lifted and juniper-forward with delicate zesty citrus undertones.

Palate: Elegant and round, with a broad mouth filling quality. Balanced and integrated with juniper reappearing, supported by restrained citrus and herbaceous notes.

ABV: 44% / 88 proof

SRP: $84.99 (750ml)

Procera Blue Dot Gin won gold medals at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competitions. Its sister brands — 2021 Vintage Red Dot and Green Dot gins which have yet to be released in the US – were both awarded a Double Gold Medal in the 2021 SFWSC.

About Procera Gin

Procera Gin was created to bring the very best of Africa to the world. Proudly distilled in Nairobi, Kenya, Procera is an award-winning blend of a dozen botanicals all sourced from the African continent. Procera is committed to sustainable business practices through the use of recyclable materials, efforts to reforest the Kenyan highlands, and support of local farmers and artisans. For additional information visit proceragin.com.

About Innovation X Marketing

Based in New York City, Innovation X Marketing (IXM) is a team of brand building specialists who have created, built, launched and marketed some of the world’s best-known brands in the wine & spirits industry. The combined experience of the principles – more than four decades – means that IXM can provide strategic direction to brands at any stage of their development, in any market, to any audience.

For More Information:

https://www.proceragin.com/