The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 18 Now Available in the US

SCOTLAND –– The GlenDronach Distillery announces the US arrival of four casks from the 18th batch of its acclaimed Cask Bottling collection. Eighteen casks dating from 1990 to 2009 have been personally selected by MasterBlender Rachel Barrie, specially chosen for their exceptional character, to celebrate and share some of the finest Single Malt Scotch Whisky from theHighland distillery. This is the first time the US receives these highly-anticipated Cask Bottling releases.

Whether they have previously housed sweet and rich Pedro Ximénez, dry and nutty Oloroso, or in selected expressions fruit-laden Port from the Douro Valley; each cask presents uniquely remarkable characteristics while remaining distinctively of The Glen Dronach.

The GlenDronachCask Bottling Batch 18 collection as a whole globally features a variety of cask types and maturation periods. The US releases include cask bottlings from 1990, 1994, 2005 and 2008; bottled from Oloroso, Pedro Ximenezand Port Pipe casks.

The distillery’s newly enhanced tasting bar will be the only location in the world where all eighteen bottles will be available to try by the dram. Master Blender Rachel Barrie, said:

“The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 18 is a celebration of the distillery’s time-honored mastery and a showcase of the finest of what this richly-sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has to offer.

This long standing, much loved release is a focal point to each year, demonstrating the exquisite character of our whiskies, through these exceptional casks whichI have carefully hand-selected. Each cask individually explores the sophistication, powerful intricacy and rich layers of Spanish sherry cask maturation found in every expression of The GlenDronach.

From the rare vintage casks of 1990 with exquisite layers of dark chocolate and the elegant Victoria plum, date and bramble preserve notes in the 1992 Port Pipe, to the distinctive fruitcake and toasted raisin notes in the 2009 Pedro Ximénez Puncheon, each cask encapsulates The GlenDronach house style; robust, elegant and full-bodied.All eighteen casks are bottled without chill filtration for richness, at high strength and are naturally deep in colour.”

The below four casks are now availablefor purchase nationwide. Depending on the expression, the ABV ranges from 51.4% to 59.8%. As with all The GlenDronach expressions, each is non-chill filtered and draws all its natural color from the cask in which it rests.

Tasting Notes:

2008 CASK 3017

SRP: $120

Aged: 12 years

Cask Type: Oloroso puncheon

Color:Warm autumn gold

Nose: Candied fruit, spiced vanilla and sandalwood with caramelized Sultana raisins and mixed nuts

Palate: Honeyed mead and orange marmalade on toast with ground nutmeg, ginger and lingering dark vanilla

ABV: 59.8%

Bottles Produced: 628

2005 CASK 1928

SRP: $150

Aged: 14 years

Cask Type: Pedro Ximénex puncheon

Color: Honeyed gold

Nose: Sweet ginger, morello cherry and cinnamon spice with mocha, wild raspberry and mint

Palate: Seville orange, blackberry and cherry cake, with gingerbread, sweet malt, spice and dark chocolate mint

ABV: 58%

Bottles Produced: 612

1994 CASK 5287

SRP: $415

Aged: 26 years

Cask Type: Port pipe

Color:Chestnut gold

Nose: Highland toffee and walnut with dark chocolate truffle and the seductive scent of an earthen-floored warehouse

Palate: Walnut and black truffle with lingering toffee, cocoa and dark bramble fruit

ABV: 51.3%

Bottles Produced: 638

1993 CASK 7102

SRP: $600

Aged: 27 years

Cask Type: Oloroso puncheon

Color: Treacle

Nose: Spiced bramble and toasted cinnamon with dark vanilla, walnut and the subtle fragrance of Oloroso cream sherry

Palate: Morello cherry, mixed spice and raisin with lingering treacle, date and ginger fruitcake

ABV: 51.4%

Bottles Produced: 633

About The GlenDronach Distillery

Established in 1826 as one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries, The GlenDronach Distillery is revered by whisky connoisseurs for its dedication to exceptional craft and fine sherry casks, a commitment carried forth for nearly two hundred years. Using time-honoured skills, each expression of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is crafted to the same high standards established by our pioneering founder,James Allardice. The GlenDronach’s rich, robust Highland spirit is slowly matured in Spanish oak casks which once housed rich, fruity Pedro Ximénez ordry, nutty Oloroso sherry. These patient endeavours create The GlenDronach’s signature style; deeply sherried, characterful and full-bodied to the last.

