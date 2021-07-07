The Macallan And Bentley Motors Partner For “An Extraordinary Journey Towards The Future”

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky and luxury British automotive manufacturer Bentley Motors announced a unique partnership that will build on their rich heritage to develop distinctive collaborations and further their vision of a more sustainable future. United by a dedication to mastery, craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation, the two world-leading brands will share learnings from their respective industries, while pursuing the uncompromised excellence for which they are renowned.

By bringing together the mastery of The Macallan whisky-making with Bentley Motors’ expertise in the world of luxury cars, the collaboration will create immersive experiences and inspirational products that deliver timeless luxury balanced with a commitment to a more progressive world.

The global brand partnership was unveiled today at The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland, alongside the launch of a new Hybrid Bentley – the next step in Bentley’s journey to become the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company as part of its Beyond100 strategy.

“The Macallan and Bentley Motors each have a rich past, and shared values of mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation. Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other, supporting fresh thinking about our businesses, our customers, and ultimately our products,” said Igor Boyadjian, Managing Director at The Macallan. “A key focus of the partnership will be our commitment to a more sustainable future. The breath-taking natural landscape at The Macallan Estate provides the perfect platform for us to embark together on this exciting and extraordinary journey.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, said, “Transforming Bentley into the world’s most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I’m delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal – to both lead our fields as we work towards a more sustainable future. We will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance our programs together, and on the way work on some truly extraordinary projects and products. Our brands are two that share the same ethos – the passion for exceptional quality, a respect for artisanal hand craftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability. I’m looking forward to the adventure together.”

Established by Alexander Reid on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland in 1824, The Macallan is renowned across the globe for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Nurtured by nature for almost 200 years, sustainability is a constant guiding principle for the brand. Its wide-reaching sustainability strategy incorporates a range of elements, including giving back to communities; nurturing The Macallan Estate; progressive packaging; and partnering with sustainable suppliers.

The partnership will initially focus on a number of core areas, including the brands’ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork on finding and sharing sustainable, local suppliers. By 2030, The Macallan is looking to achieve carbon neutrality on The Macallan Estate, promote responsible sourcing and cultivate a global community of artisans, as well as committing to having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on the Estate by 2025. Following the partnership announcement with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year.

Bentley Motors was founded in London in 1919 and quickly rose to fame in the world of motorsports, before carving out an unmatched position as the pinnacle of the automotive sector, able to combine luxury and performance in a unique and unrivaled way. The world’s most sought-after luxury car brand, Bentley Motors is now undergoing the biggest transformation in its 102-year history with the introduction of its ambitious Bentley 100 sustainability strategy.

The partnership will deliver a wide range of projects over the coming years, including jointly-developed products from both The Macallan and Bentley, curated customer experiences and collaborative events.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan’s spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan’s beautiful 485-acre Estate.

About Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering and production of the company’s three model lines, Continental, Flying Spur and Bentayga. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.

For More Information:

https://www.themacallan.com