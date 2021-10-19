TX Whiskey Launches “Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks” A Labor of Love & Final Expression From Master Distiller, Rob Arnold

FORT WORTH, Texas – TX Whiskey announces the launch of TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks, the third expression in TX Whiskey’s Barrel Finish Series. It follows the award-winning TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish and PX Sherry Finish, propelling the growth of the TX Whiskey brand. The third and final experimental release marks a bittersweet milestone as the last expression and final gift from TX Whiskey’s tenured Master Distiller, Rob Arnold, who will be stepping down after a decade of service.

“We are truly grateful for Rob’s impact on TX Whiskey, and for his careful cultivation of our award-winning portfolio,” said Steve Gordon, Director of Marketing for TX Whiskey. “As a testament to Rob’s brilliance, we’re committed to preserving the spirits so many have come to know and love while evolving and innovating the TX Whiskey brand.”

With a proof of 101.6, TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks brings forth flavors of honey, stone fruit, grapes, light vanilla, caramel, and baking spices. Rob Arnold hand-selected the Cognac casks for this expression, which had been used over the course of multi-year maturation experiments, and ultimately selected to finish two-year-old Texas Straight Bourbon over 17 months. This will be the first TX Whiskey expression distilled at Whiskey Ranch, the brand’s new 112-acre artisanal distillery experience in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Some of the highest peaks of my career at TX Whiskey include: Isolating our proprietary wild yeast strain, reviving forgotten heirloom and new varieties of corn, helping to bring rye & barley cultivation back to Texas, developing novel toast profiles used in our barrel aging program, developing a collaboration with Sawyer Farms with the goal of becoming a single-farm distillery for our straight bourbon expressions, and creating the first ever Bottled-In-Bond Texas bourbon”, said Master Distiller, Rob Arnold. “As I move on to focus on a career in scientific research and whiskey writing, I have full confidence in the brand’s legacy under the leadership and expertise of Ale and Evan.”

Master Blender, Ale Ochoa, and Head Distiller, Evan Brewer have been handpicked by Arnold to lead distillery and production operations following his last day on Oct. 8th. Ochoa and Brewer will continue to create innovative whiskies and extraordinary experiences to preserve the legacy of the TX Whiskey brand.

TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks is a limited release (SRP: $64.99) available starting October 2021 at Whiskey Ranch in Fort Worth and at fine Texas retailers.

ABOUT TX WHISKEY

Established in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, and now part of the Pernod Ricard spirits family, TX Whiskey is a premier brand with an artisanal distillery, connecting and inspiring people through whiskey. Located in Fort Worth, TX, the brand’s Whiskey Ranch proudly sits on 112 acres of historic golf grounds making it one of the largest whiskey distilleries. With a mission to create innovative whiskeys and extraordinary experiences, the brand launched its first expression TX Blended Whiskey in June 2012, receiving both “Double Gold” and “Best American Craft Whiskey” honors at the 2013 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. As the first distillery to use a proprietary combination of grains, yeast, and barrel toasting, the brand continued to be an industry innovator with the release of TX Straight Bourbon in 2016. The single-farm sourced expression showcases the unique terroir and flavors of North Texas receiving Gold Medal honors twice in 2020 in the “Small Batch – Up to 5 Years” category at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and International Spirits Challenge in England. Additionally, it was awarded a 94 rating in the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge and a Silver Medal at the PR%F Awards. Additional TX Whiskey expressions, including TX Bourbon Port Finish, TX Bourbon Sherry Finish and TX Bourbon Bottled-In-Bond Single Barrel were recently awarded Double Gold and Gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, please visit frdistilling.com.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world’s second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 800 employees across the country. The company’s leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila , Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 Gin, Plymouth Gin, Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Powers Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet; Smithworks Vodka, Jefferson’s Bourbon, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

As “creators of conviviality,” we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Our products bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. We encourage responsible consumption of our products and fight alcohol misuse in society by evolving our business and our marketing, taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with our stakeholders for real change. As a founding member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org), we are proud to be a part of the campaigns that have worked to produce a 29% reduction in underage drinking over the past 10 years.

