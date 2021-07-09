VIDE Becomes Climate Neutral Certified

New York, N.Y. – In response to the urgency of the climate crisis, VIDE, a premium canned cocktail company, is proud to announce that it is officially Climate Neutral Certified. VIDE joins other brands that have earned the standard by measuring and offsetting all of their 2020 carbon emissions and reducing future emissions.

Climate Neutral Certified is the leading consumer label designating carbon neutrality. It is carried by brands that have voluntarily stepped up to take responsibility for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of their goods and services.

“VIDE Beverages and our other Climate Neutral Certified brands are leading the global shift to a net-zero economy by doing what all companies should be doing immediately: measuring, offsetting, and reducing their carbon emissions,” says Climate Neutral CEO, Austin Whitman. “Our label helps consumers identify these brands. It’s a recognizable and trusted symbol that turns everyday purchases into meaningfully positive climate action.”

Climate Neutral’s certification is based on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement, neutrality, and offsetting. Each brand must measure Scope 1, 2, and 3 cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions for the prior calendar year. Then a brand must buy verified carbon credits to offset its entire footprint. This directs investment into critical carbon sequestration projects such as forest conservation, renewable energy, and carbon capture technologies. Finally, brands commit to a reduction action plan to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. All of the brand’s data is publicly available on Climate Neutral’s website. The process is repeated annually when companies must re-certify.

ABOUT CLIMATE NEUTRAL

Climate Neutral is a nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to decrease global greenhouse gas emissions. The label, Climate Neutral Certified, is the universal standard in carbon neutrality. It is earned by brands who measure, offset, and reduce their entire carbon footprint, making it easy for consumers to shop with concern for the global climate. To learn more, visit climateneutral.org.

ABOUT VIDE

VIDE Premium Canned Cocktails launched in New York in 2019, elevating the canned beverage market. VIDE is a spirit-based beverage using premium vodka and world class tequila. Our drinks are 5% ABV, contain zero sugar and carbs, are 99 calories, gluten-free, and only contain three simple ingredients. VIDE continues to innovate across its spirit-based, premium canned cocktail portfolio with flavors including Watermelon Vodka Soda, Cranberry Vodka Soda, Peach Vodka Soda, Mango Vodka Soda, Grapefruit Tequila Soda and Pineapple Tequila Soda. VIDE has a national distribution agreement with the country’s largest wine and spirits wholesaler, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits (SGWS). VIDE is the natural evolution of spiked seltzer, and we are for the self-aware.

