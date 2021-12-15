VIDO Vodka Named Premium Vodka Partner Of Climate Pledge Arena And The Seattle Kraken

VIDO Vodka, wine grape-based vodka handcrafted in Washington, announced a new partnership with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken as the team and arena’s official premium vodka.

To celebrate its status as the premium vodka of the Seattle Kraken, VIDO Vodka is introducing a limited-edition label featuring the signature Seattle Kraken “S” and blue colorways. The VIDO Vodka Seattle Kraken label will be available early next year.

Behind VIDO Vodka is The Monson family, a multi-generational Washington farming family. VIDO Vodka was founded as a tribute to their family patriarch Arvid “Vido” Monson. While his visionary talents included planting an estate vineyard on the arid hills and valleys of Washington’s Columbia Valley, he always ended his days with a vodka cocktail and dreamed of starting his own vodka brand.

“We started VIDO Vodka as a way to fulfill one of my dad’s dreams and with this partnership we look forward to VIDO Vodka being a part in cheering for others as they chase after their own dreams,” said Molly Stutesman-Monson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for VIDO Vodka.

Crafted from wine grapes grown at Goose Ridge Estate Vineyard in the Columbia Valley, VIDO Vodka has Washington at its core. Joining forces with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, honors VIDO’s Washington roots while sharing in the excitement for the new local team.

“With our home base in Washington, VIDO Vodka has a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest and this partnership to be the official premium vodka of Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken solidifies our position in the market,” continued Will Wright, Vice President of National Sales and Marketing for Destination Brands, the sales and marketing company for VIDO Vodka.

“From the beginning of this journey, it was important for us to partner with local Washington companies that supported our vision. VIDO Vodka is a fantastic example of just that, made from wine grapes grown right here in our backyard by a local Washington family,” said Tod Leiweke, Seattle Kraken CEO.

Climate Pledge Arena opened in October 2021 and is home to the Seattle Kraken and the Seattle Storm. In addition, Climate Pledge Arena hosts over 100 nights of live entertainment and music every year.

