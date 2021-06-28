Watershed Distillery Releases Bottled-in-Bond And New Blended Bourbon

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Columbus, Ohio-based Watershed Distillery is proudly unveiling its reimagined bourbon portfolio which releases on July 1 and includes not one, but two new bourbon products that celebrate the brand’s experience and bourbon-making credentials.

The first of the two bourbons is Watershed’s Bottled-in-Bond, a highly-anticipated offering. Made from a selection of its favorite barrels all from a single season, Bottled-in-Bond is a snapshot of the Watershed story and a reflection of hard work and authenticity. Bottled at 100 proof this bourbon is the same great recipe those who call for Watershed are accustomed to, with a higher alcohol by volume and carrying a rare and recognized mark of provenance and transparency.

“We started making bourbon in 2010 with just one product, which was good. But over the years we’ve worked hard to get better and better, moving from a two-year bourbon to a four-year, and more recently to one of our limited offerings, a six-year barrel strength bourbon,” shares Greg Lehman, CEO and founder of Watershed Distillery. “The launch of our Bottled-in-Bond is the next step in the evolution of Watershed bourbon. Consumer interest in our higher proof, more premium limited-time bourbon offerings has blown us away, and we know this product will be exciting to them.”

The second bourbon, a premium tri-blend bourbon called Watershed Distillery Bourbon, is made by blending Watershed’s standard bourbon with its six-year apple brandy finished bourbon, is rounded out with a sourced bourbon, handpicked to meet a specific flavor profile. The result is a unique and complex four-year age stated offering bottled at 90 proof.

“In recent years, our team has grown more passionate about bourbon blending” shares Lehman. “Our focus with this blend is flavor, and we think our innovative six-year apple brandy finished bourbon is the perfect defining ingredient to build an elevated and unique offering—it turned out better than we ever imagined.”

Watershed Distillery releases its new bourbon portfolio at a time when consumer interest in American whiskey is strong and registrations of new U.S. whiskey expressions are at a 50 year high. Both offerings will be available in 750 ml bottles in select markets throughout the U.S. (Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and New York). Watershed’s Bottled-in-Bond (50% ABV / 100 proof) will be available for a suggested retail price of $49.99 and Watershed Distillery Bourbon (45% ABV / 90 proof) will be available for a suggested retail price of $39.99. The current Watershed Bourbon offering will phase out of the market before the end of the year. All of Watershed’s single barrel bourbon, limited-time releases, and its other spirit offerings, including its award-winning family of gins, remain unchanged.

For more information on Watershed Distillery and their bourbon products including Bottled-in-Bond, Watershed Distillery Bourbon and bottled Old Fashioned, visit Watershed Distillery’s website.

ABOUT WATERSHED DISTILLERY

Firmly rooted in the belief that success doesn’t happen overnight and certainly doesn’t happen by chance, Watershed Distillery seeks to create and celebrate change within the community and beyond. Distilling, growing, and sharing in Columbus, Ohio, since 2010, Watershed’s creative family of spirits reflects the brand’s commitment to the dogged pursuit of perfection, local ingredients, and time-honored practices.

