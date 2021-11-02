Woodford Reserve Announces Holiday Releases

Versailles, Ky. — Just in time for the holiday season, Woodford Reserve announces the release of its annual holiday bottle, which features festive artwork of British architect Nick Hirst.

Also for the holidays, Woodford Reserve and Williams Sonoma — the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer — are offering a new seasonal cocktail mixer, Spiced Apple.

“A Woodford Reserve holiday bottle along with the Spiced Apple cocktail mixer make the perfect holiday pairing — and a great gift item,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said.

Hirst, who specializes in historic buildings, depicts Woodford Reserve’s “Still Room” which is at the heart of the distilling process. Titled “Copper and Stone,” this serene scene is painted in watercolor, and shows the three copper pot stills, lit from the skylights above, in the iconic interior of the distillery building. This is the second year for Hirst’s artwork to be featured on the annual holiday bottle.

To celebrate the beloved fall flavors of Kentucky’s apple harvest, Spiced Apple joins the Woodford Reserve and Williams Sonoma line of co-branded cocktails mixers. Made with premium apple juice and raw Demerara sugar, flavors of fragrant cinnamon, ginger and cloves round out the blend with a hint of warm, sweet spice. Pair with Woodford Reserve’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey for the perfect holiday drink to enjoy with loved ones.

“The 200 flavors in the bourbon combined with the Spiced Apple make for the perfect crisp, holiday cocktail,” said Elizabeth McCall, Woodford Reserve Assistant Master Distiller.

The one-liter holiday bottle is on sale across the United States and the globe with a retail price of $50. The Spiced Apple 16-fluid-ounce bottle is available on WilliamsSonoma.com and Williams Sonoma retail stores for $18.95.

About Woodford Reserve

Tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky lives the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, the birthplace of Woodford Reserve. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us woodfordreserve.com or facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

