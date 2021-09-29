Woodford Reserve Releases Chocolate Malt Whisper Distillery Series

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Woodford Reserve released a new limited-edition bottle that is the result of a happy accident at the distillery that ended up producing bourbon with a whisper of chocolate notes.

The result was a unique liquid that explodes with a medley of dark chocolate, cocoa and roasted coffee with fruity and citrus notes.

Chocolate Malt Whisper is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon that was produced immediately after the production of the spirit that was later released as the 2019 Master’s Collection edition, Chocolate Malted Rye. Some of the flavor notes from that Malted Rye carried over in the distillate of the next batch of bourbon. It influenced the flavor profile, resulting in a bourbon enveloped in roasted chocolate notes.

“Sometimes unforeseen developments occur in the distillery that result in great flavors,” said Master Distiller Chris Morris. “This is one of those cases.”

Chocolate Malt Whisper is part of the annual Distillery Series, which Morris created to push Woodford Reserve’s creative boundaries of whiskeys to the extreme. Each selection is masterminded by Morris & Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and is available for purchase at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and limited Kentucky retailers. There are three annual releases of the distillery series.

Tasting Notes:

Color: Orange chocolate

Aroma: A medley of dark chocolate, dusty cocoa and roasted coffee beans brightened with a hint of citrus oil and mint.

Flavor: Smoky roasted cocoa, vanilla beans and dark chocolate sweetened with a very slight drizzle of caramel atop faint fruit and citrus notes.

Finish: Lingers like a chocolate brittle walnut fudge brownie.

Chocolate Malt Whisper Bourbon is available in 375ml bottles and presents at 90.4 Proof. It is available for an SRP of $49.99 at the Woodford Reserve Distillery’s gift shop and at select Kentucky retailers.

