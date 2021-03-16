Woodford Reserve Releases Limited-Edition Batch Proof Series

Versailles, KY — Woodford Reserve has released its annual limited-edition, high-proof expression – Woodford Reserve Batch Proof.

At 128.3 proof and housed in a new bottle, this expression is part of the annual Master’s Collection series, which celebrates Master Distiller Chris Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and their commitment to craftsmanship.

Batch Proof is a celebration of Woodford Reserve’s proprietary process – blending barrels into a batch and then bottling the whiskey at its actual proof, straight from the barrel. Batch Proof is crafted using the same grain bill and process as Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Batch Proof, however, takes Woodford Reserve’s trademark flavor range of sweet vanilla and toasted oak to a whole new level offering consumers the privilege of tasting Woodford Reserve in its purest form (and not the standard 90.4 for which Woodford is known).

“Most people do not get to experience Woodford Reserve at such a high proof presentation, so we are honored to share this special bourbon with the public,” said Master Distiller Chris Morris. “The depth of flavor found in Woodford Reserve Batch Proof is truly remarkable.”

This limited-edition collection is available in select U.S. and global markets and has a suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle. It’s available at Woodford Reserve Distillery starting Wednesday, March 17.

