Writers’ Tears Launches First Single Pot Still Whiskey

Carlow, Ireland — Walsh Whiskey co-founder, Bernard Walsh revealed the latest milestone in his quest to produce the perfect taoscán [tay-scawn]/drop of whiskey. The missing link in Walsh Whiskey’s rich portfolio of 21 distinct super-premium whiskeys has been a single pot still, but that is all set to change. Today Walsh revealed an important new core expression in the Writers’ Tears range in the form of Writers’ Tears – Single Pot Still.

Originally matured in bourbon barrels, the triple-distilled, single pot still whiskey, was then further matured in Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks from Spain and Florio Marsala Hogsheads from Sicily, before being cut at a juicy 46% ABV.

The whiskey’s nose delivers candied sweetness and toffee apples, while the palate features notes of pot still spice and the velvet, dessert-like qualities of PX Sherry, finishing with a light chewiness.

In October, some 5,800 bottles of Writers’ Tears – Single Pot Still will be made available to Ireland, the UK, France, Germany and Holland, retailing for €59.99/ £49.

The new expression will reach the US when a second larger release becomes available in 2022.

Commenting on the landmark expression for Writers’ Tears, Bernard Walsh said: “Writers’ Tears is a pot still-led range of whiskey and this single pot still expression cements that. On this occasion we are majoring on a classic pot still combination by pairing it with American bourbon barrels, Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks from Spain, and Florio Marsala Hogsheads from Sicily – a decadent combination if ever there was one!”

He added: “The complexities resulting from the marriage of spicy single pot still whiskey with bourbon, sweet PX and Marsala casks are a feast for the senses. This special expression is in keeping with Walsh Whiskey’s innovative approach to whiskey origination which includes pushing the boundaries on single pot still. I am very proud of this whiskey, our first single pot still expression, and excited to bring a new core whiskey to the Writers’ Tears family that will become available to more and more of our followers in over 50 countries worldwide over time.”

Walsh’s creative process begins with sourcing whiskeys to his exacting specifications. He then augments the spirits through blending and finishing in special and elusive casks, honouring old styles and creating new ones in the process.

Describing his approach to developing his whiskeys, Walsh said: “The spirit serves as a canvas which I layer up with luxuriant and rare flavours to achieve the calibre of finish that our whiskeys, after 22 expressions in 22 years, are now internationally renowned for.”

Walsh Whiskey plans to extend its exceptional portfolio gradually over time, continuing to build carefully in a way that honours the super-premium positioning of both it’s ranges, which Bernard believes is key to the future success of the Irish whiskey category.

Tasting Notes

Nose : Candied sweetness and toffee apples.

Palate : Blossoming pot still spice and velvet candied PX.

Finish: A light chewiness.

Summary

A new core expression in the Writers’ Tears range. The first pure single pot still from Writers’ Tears. Triple Distilled. 46% ABV. Non-chill filtered. Matured in American Oak, Bourbon casks, Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks from Spain and Florio Marsala Hogsheads from Sicily. First release limited to 5,800 bottles. RRP €59.99/ STG£49.

For More Information:

https://www.walshwhiskey.com