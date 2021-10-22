Wyoming Whiskey Releases Single Barrel Bourbon

KIRBY, WY — Wyoming Whiskey’s Single Barrel Bourbon is available once again. This highly anticipated and exclusive release is the first batch since it last sold out in November 2020. Single Barrel represents the top 1% of bourbon barrels sampled each year by Wyoming Whiskey.

Single Barrel is a rich, medium to full-bodied spirit defined by its western terroir. As a wheated bourbon, it delivers a flavor profile that is soft, yet complex, which sets it apart from more common rye-flavored single barrel products. The superb flavor profile, and limited availability, create a truly rare experience.

“Once in a hundred barrels, or so, something very special presents itself,” said David DeFazio, Co-Founder of Wyoming Whiskey. “These barrels are selected for their exceptional aromatic profiles, complex flavor, maturity, and overall balance.”

Crafted from grains grown right in the Bighorn Basin, Single Barrel’s terroir reflects what the West is made of: intense elements, severe temperatures, and the rich history of Western pioneers. Each barrel of Single Barrel experiences extreme temperature variations common in the high basin between the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as it matures. Temperatures reach 135° at the height of the warehouse during the summer and fall precipitously to 5° degrees in the depths of Winter. In the summertime, warehouse temperatures can swing 20 – 30 degrees and facilitate greater whiskey and wood interaction.

Each hand-selected barrel is bottled at 96 proof to maintain the character which defines it. Aged for a minimum of five years in char #4 oak barrels, no two barrels are alike in flavor. Chosen from six rickhouses for its singular character and taste, each barrel yields approximately 220 bottles that capture this unique bourbon and moment in time, both of which will never happen again. Cheers to those who are lucky enough to cross its path.

Tasting Notes:

Color: Deep copper to mahogany

Nose: Bittersweet dark chocolate, roasted almonds, and browned butter range to dried dates with orange citrus blossom

Palate: Cinnamon, dark chocolate, dried date, fig, and raisin range to a buttered pastry and orange citrus

Finish: Long, smooth and eloquent finish with flavor notes including dark dried fruits and candied orange peel

Wyoming Whiskey Single Barrel specifications: 48% ABV, MSRP $99, aged for a minimum of 5 years

Single Barrel may be found at local retailers in twelve U.S. markets, including: Wyoming, Illinois, California, Colorado, New York, Georgia, Arizona, New Mexico, Maine, Idaho, Florida and South Carolina. It can also be purchased nationally through WyomingWhiskey.com or other online retailers, including Reserve Bar, Flaviar and Caskers. Learn more at wyomingwhiskey.com and connect with @WyomingWhiskey on Instagram.

About Wyoming Whiskey

Born on the land where the Bighorn River carves out the Big Horn Basin, the Mead Family Ranch proudly distills Wyoming Whiskey. Crafted from corn, barley, and wheat and shaped by the harsh elements of the West, six rickhouses house the oak barrels, aging the spirits to exceptional levels. Its process is affected by wild swings of temperature from 135° at the height of the warehouse during the summer and fall precipitously to 5° degrees in the depths of Winter. There’s a reason their whiskey stands alone.

ABOUT EDRINGTON

Edrington’s vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The?Glenrothes?in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky and Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin, Noble Oak and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey categories.??

?Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to?market?in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.? Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Miami and Orange County.

Edrington’s principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £300 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

