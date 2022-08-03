15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon Releases 7 & 15 YO Private Stock

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— 15 STARS is releasing their second fine aged bourbon – 7 & 15 YO Private Stock. This new expression is a marriage of two selectively sourced Kentucky straight bourbons aged 7 and 15 years and “flavor-proofed” to 107 proof with an MSRP of $139. The limited release is available at select Kentucky retailers and online at Seelbachs.com.

“I am incredibly proud of our 7 & 15 YO bourbon whiskey and what it has achieved in competitions. It’s always great to see other people enjoy our bottles as much as we do,” said Rick Johnson, an entrepreneur who has worked in whiskey-related industries including limestone and corn. “We are fully committed to the art of blending fine aged bourbons which brings extra depth and complexity to our whiskey.”

15 STARS’ latest release has already received lots of love and recognition from the leading spirits competitions including:

Ascot Awards Double Platinum

IWSC Gold – 95 Points

SIP Awards Platinum

Ultimate Spirits Challenge 93 Points

John Barleycorn Gold

Tasting Notes

NOSE: On the nose, the fresh scent of cinnamon, rose petals, and apricot rest on rich maple and oak

PALATE: Citrus and spice form an inviting balance with caramel and almonds to produce a satisfyingly round palate

FINISH: The experience is concluded by a long and soft toasted oak finish

About 15 STARS

Started by father and son entrepreneurs Rick and Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS is a tribute to more than 225 years of Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship and pays homage to Kentucky, America’s 15th state. Bourbon lovers can find the new release of 15 STARS 7 & 15 YO Private Stock at select retail locations and fine restaurants in Kentucky and online at Seelbachs. Future releases will incorporate innovative grains while still following the founders low barrel entry, craft blending, and flavor proofing technique. 15 STARS distills and bottles at Bardstown Bourbon Company In Bardstown KY.

For More Information:

http://www.15stars.com