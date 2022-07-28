6 New Whiskeys to Sip and Savor This Summer

This summer’s new whiskey releases saw brands paying homage to smoky summertime bonfires, releasing new 2022 editions of previously released products and rolling out new collaborations. Check out the gallery for new releases from WhistlePig, Hotel Tango and MF Libations.

WhistlePig x Traeger Grills

Rye whiskey maker WhistlePig teamed up with Traeger Grills to create its newest product innovation: SmokeStock Wood Fired Whiskey. The limited-edition offering is aged in American Oak No. 3 char barrels and then smoked with Traeger’s Apple BBQ Wood to impart “campfire smoke and subtle savory notes,” according to WhistlePig’s site. WhistlePig SmokeStock Wood Fired Whiskey (86 proof, 43% ABV) is available online for $72.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit whistlepigwhiskey.com.

Macallan

The Macallan debuted its Macallan M Collection, a range of limited-release single malt whiskies. The first three expressions of the collection are the 2022 editions of the previously released M, M Black and the new M Copper that pays tribute to the copper stills used by The Macallan. The collection is rolled out worldwide in domestic and travel retail markets, including The Macallan Estate, The Macallan Airport Boutiques select hotels, bars and retailers. For each 750ml decanter, The M has a SRP of $6,750, M Black has a SRP of $7,750 and the M Copper has a SRP of $8,500. For more information, visit themacallan.com.

Hotel Tango Distillery

Veteran-owned whiskey brand Hotel Tango Distillery launched ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon, which pays homage to the classic campfire treat. According to a press release, the new drink contains nostalgic flavor notes of caramelized sugar and smoke. ‘Shmallow (60 Proof, 30% ABV) is available online and at select retailers nationwide for $24.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit hoteltangodistillery.com.

MF Libations

New York-based MF Libations launched its new line of spirited beverages in collaboration with The Vale Fox Distillery. The brand’s first whiskey expression, MF Bonfire Smoky Rye Whiskey, is a two-year-old smoke rye whiskey infused with Souchong tea from the Wuyi Mountains of Asia. The whiskey has flavor notes of honey and spice inspired by “the warm bonfires during playful nights,” according to a press release. MF Bonfire Smoky Rye Whiskey (45% ABV) is available online and in-store for $47 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit mflibations.com.

Frank August

Frank August released its inaugural offering: Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon. According to the brand, each batch is blended with no more than 10 to 15 barrels. The flagship product is currently available in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada, Kentucky, D.C. and Florida for $69.99 per 750ml bottle and will roll out into New York in August. For more information, visit thefrankaugust.com.

The Balvenie

The Balvenie unveiled the latest addition to its Cask Finishes Range: The Balvenie Oak 16-Year-Old. The new offering marks the latest permanent addition to the range since the debut of Caribbean Cask 14-Year-Old in 2013. The Balvenie Oak 16-Year-Old (47.6% ABV) is a single malt finished in casks that previously housed Pineau wine from the French Charentes vineyards, according to the brand. The whiskey is available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $174.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit thebalvenie.com.