A New Era of RD1 Spirits Has Arrived

LEXINGTON, Ky.— Lexington-based distillery RD1 Spirits has transitioned from WM Tarr to RD1 Whiskey. The beloved, limited release of WM Tarr, a blend of 8-year rye and 7-year bourbon is coming to an end and RD1 will turn the page to a new line of whiskeys and a new premium package design. The first two releases include a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey at 98 proof ($49) and a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with French Oak at 101 proof ($59).

“We are excited to transition into this new bourbon with a brand that truly reflects where we’re headed,” said RD1 Vice President of Marketing Chris Tetterton. “Our whiskeys aren’t just made for collecting. We are extremely proud of our premium bourbon line, but we think that bourbon is still best enjoyed with others.”

The new releases launched first in the tasting room and are now available on shelves in Kentucky and soon to be Indiana. They are also available online for purchase on their website.

RD1 Spirits invites you to their tasting room for a multitude of activities. Visitors can book an in-depth tasting experience of two multi-award-winning whiskeys and their newest Kentucky Straight Bourbons with an option to upgrade to their ultra-rare 12-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The tasting room also features unique finds and limited releases in the gift shop plus an event space available to rent, which can include catering. Hours of operation include: Mon-Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun: 12 – 5 p.m.

RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon

This is a 98 proof bourbon with a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley. The tasting notes are orange candied spice, dried cherries, apple pie, maple sugar, and campfire.

RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished With French Oak

This is a 101 proof bourbon with a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley. The tasting notes are chocolate, almond, rose, allspice, and smooth cream.

About RD1 Spirits

Based in Lexington, Kentucky (1170 Manchester Street, Suite 190 • Lexington, KY 40508) RD1 Spirits was inspired by Lexington’s first registered distillery. RD1 started with a limited release WM Tarr series and now has two Straight Kentucky Bourbons, one finished with French Oak.RD1 Spirits is committed to the principles and foundations laid over 150 years ago by William Tarr, one of the bourbon giants of the Bluegrass.

For More Information:

https://rd1spirits.com/collections/whiskey/