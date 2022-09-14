Acquired Taste Cognac Gains Distribution in California, Florida

After being on shelf in multiple stores, bars and restaurants in the western Newyork region, Buffalo-based company Mingo Imports LLC is preparing for expansion entering into two other markets.

Gaining distribution in both California and Florida with our luxury boutique brand Acquired Taste Cognac. Distributed by California based distributor 88 Spirits Corp and E-distributor RNDC/ Liberation distribution. With the initial launch being mid 2020 at the peak of covid-19.

Mingo Imports hit the ground running with our 10 year French barrel aged Cognac X.O (Extra Old) in our limited edition bottle, which won the silver medal in the 2020 Newyork spirits competition. Distributed by local beer distributor Try-it distribution co.

The same way that tequila is designated for exclusive production only in Mexico, the same rules apply to Cognac being produced only in Cognac, France. Anything produced outside of the region is just considered your standard brandy, which has no bearing on a top tier product such as Cognac.

Both our producer and aged barrels that sit until the extracting and bottling process starts reside in Cognac, France. Our producer family has a long running history in the spirits industry working with the likes of Cognac houses such as Martell & Courvoisier.

About Mingo Imports LLC

Mingo Imports LLC is a first generation family owned & operated company. Ran by the likes of co-founder/ chief commercial officer Charles J Mingo Jr and co-founder/ chief operating officer Stephanie Mingo who is husband and wife. Mingo Imports LLC founders are both born & raised in Buffalo Newyork with the ambitious intention to raise awareness of the importance of ownership and equity as minorities in the spirits industry, which seems to be growing in the most recent years. You can find our Newly released Acquired Taste Cognac V.S (Very Special) across Western Newyork, select Total wine and more stores (California) and will soon be available in Total wine and mores stores across the state of Florida. On-line retailers are listed on brand website.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkacquiredtaste.com