Additive-Free De-Nada Tequila Now Available in The U.S.

New York, N.Y. — Adam Millman and Danny Neeson, the founders of DE-NADA, are delighted to announce the launch of their additive-free Tequila, which comes in Blanco and Reposado expressions (both 40% ABV; SRPs $39 and $43, respectively). DE-NADA is one of only 61 Tequila brands that are currently Confirmed Additive Free: even within the spirits industry, few know that Tequila can legally have hundreds of additives, including artificial color, flavorings, and added sugar; high market demand leaves few brands prioritizing quality over quantity. Conversely, DE-NADA – with its name punning on “of nothing” – is committed to offering only pure tequila.

DE-NADA is crafted, from field to bottle, at The Vivanco Estate in the Highlands of Jalisco. This 5th generation family company has grown Blue Weber Agave since the 1800s, and all of the agave used in DE-NADA is estate grown. Current master-distillers Sergio Cruz and César Vivanco run particularly long, slow fermentations, additionally using classical music to stimulate fermentation.

Millman and Neeson — once New Orleans-based college friends — started their dream project of creating delicious tequila in 2017. They began tasting and traveling, and eventually their palates led them to NOM 1414, the Vivanco family’s artisan distillery ‘Mi Ranchito.’ The Vivanco family and company share the founders’ values of quality, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. DE-NADA was bottled in autumn 2020, and by January 2021 Millman and Neeson were selling it door-to-door on the streets of New York. Top accounts were quick to embrace DE-NADA: Jillian Vose, Beverage Director of The Dead Rabbit NYC, says simply, “DE-NADA is an excellent quality tequila.” Other top bars selling DE-NADA include The Jimmy, Aurora, and The Milton.

The brand’s first year culminated in DE-NADA being selected by Andy Cohen for his much-anticipated annual New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, televised on CNN. DE-NADA has traditional and e-commerce distribution in New York and New Jersey, and additional e-commerce presence on ReserveBar in AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, IA, IN, LA, MO, MT, ND, NE, NH, NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, WA, WI, WV, and WY.

For More Information:

https://www.denadatequila.com/