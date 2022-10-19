Barrell Craft Spirits Announces Appointment of Sam Sorsa as Chief Financial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the pre-eminent independent blender of unique aged, cask-strength whiskey and rum recognized for its expertise since 2013, has hired Sam Sorsa as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Sam will be responsible for all BCS financial and strategic planning and oversight.

A 20-year veteran of the financial and beverage alcohol industries, Sam most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Dant Crossing and Log Still Distillery where he oversaw planning, implementing, managing and controlling for all financial activities. He also spent 16 years at Brown Forman in various domestic and international senior financial roles successfully leading, directing, and administering activities across various regions in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

“We’re extremely excited for Sam to join our team in Louisville,” said Barrell Craft Spirits Founder Joe Beatrice. “His wealth of deep and successful industry experience makes him an incredibly valuable addition to our team and the future growth of the company.”

Sam earned his Executive MBA from Bellarmine University in Louisville and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a B.A. in International Economics and Foreign Languages (German). He replaces Jacob Goldstein who worked alongside Joe Beatrice since day one, putting his heart and soul into launching Barrell Craft Spirits from an idea to the vibrant, strong business it is today. His contributions were essential to the company’s growth and success.

Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits is an independent blender of unique aged, cask-strength whiskey and rum spirits, that is recognized for its blending expertise. The company selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength.

Barrell Craft Spirits, Barrell, Barrell Bourbon and Barrell Rye are registered trademarks owned by Barrell Craft Spirits LLC.

https://www.barrellbourbon.com/