Blue Run Spirits Inks Strategic Finance Deal With Advanced Spirits

Blue Run Spirits is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-year strategic financing agreement with Advanced Spirits, an innovative industry growth collaborator, to fund and assist in the procurement and maturation of whiskeys produced at or by third-party distillery partners. This comprehensive agreement will enable Blue Run Spirits to accelerate the company’s sourced and new-make product pipeline to broaden the array of its own premium bourbon and rye whiskeys developed by Liquid Advisor Jim Rutledge and Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon.

“Developing a long-term capital structure that allows for a continuous flow of product that meets the very high standards for quality we have established, and customers have come to expect, is critical for the growth of Blue Run Spirits,” said Mike Montgomery, cofounder and CEO of Blue Run Spirits. “Our relationship with Advanced Spirits will allow us to more fully realize our ten-year product portfolio plan, as well as provide us the ability to expand into other markets at an elevated pace.”

“Advanced Spirits is proud to work with Blue Run Spirits as they continue their exciting and momentous rise. We were attracted to their talented team and commitment to innovative whiskeys in the premium space. We are eager to provide long-term stability and assurance at a time when industry and global supply chains are increasingly complex,” said Dr. Rob Arnold, President of Advanced Spirits.

Blue Run Spirits has introduced ten bourbon and rye whiskey releases since the company launched in October 2020, with many of those selling out in mere minutes. Blue Run’s 13.5-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon was awarded top category honors at the prestigious 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition winning Best Single Barrel Bourbon – 11 Years & Older, as well as a Double Gold Medal. In addition, Blue Run 14-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon won Best Small Batch Bourbon – 11 Years & Older, along with a Double Gold Medal; and Blue Run Golden Rye Whiskey received a Gold Medal in San Francisco the same year. Most recently, Blue Run received two platinum and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards.

The company recently joined Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in announcing a new whiskey operation in Georgetown with a nearly $51 million investment which will include a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse, set to serve as the company’s first vertically integrated distilling operation and future headquarters.

Blue Run Spirits can be purchased in California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas (RNDC); Georgia (Savannah); South Carolina and Tennessee (Advintage); Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.(Prestige-Ledroit); Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri and Nevada (Breakthru); New Jersey (Fedway Associates); New York (Park Street), Canada (Evergreen); and online.

About Blue Run Spirits

Blue Run Spirits is a new kind of spirits company, creating a unique proposition by tapping into the deep heritage and craft that makes a truly great whiskey, then elevating the experience to reach a younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker.

About Advanced Spirits

Advanced Spirits is an innovative industry growth collaborator that specializes in the procurement, financing, and aging of whiskeys for their brand partners. They also have extensive experience in operations, sensory science, and flavor chemistry, which their brand partners can leverage to ensure quality and drive innovation. Advanced Spirits is led by Dr. Rob Arnold, former Master Distiller for Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

For More Information:

https://www.bluerunspirits.com/